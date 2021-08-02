Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Aperam S.A.
  News
  Summary
    APAM   LU0569974404

APERAM S.A.

(APAM)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 08/02 06:49:03 am
53 EUR   +0.38%
06:31aNotification Personne Désignée
DJ
06:31aDesignated Person Notification
DJ
07/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Caterpillar, Chevron, Robinhood, Bayer, Gilead Sciences...
Designated Person Notification

08/02/2021 | 06:31am EDT
Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Designated Person Notification 
02-Aug-2021 / 12:30 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Luxembourg, 2 August 2021 (12:30 CET) -  With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), Aperam announces that a 
notification of share transactions by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) is available in the 
Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on Aperam's web site www.aperam.com under 
Investors > News & Contact > Managers' Transactions: Link 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Aperam 
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The 
business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and 
Alloys & Specialties. 
 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, 
Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique 
capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified 
forestry). 
 
In 2020, Aperam had sales of EUR 3,624  million and steel shipments of 1.68 million tonnes. 
 
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com 
 
 
Contact 
 
Corporate Communications /  Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103 
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann:  +352 27 36 67 304 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1223320 02-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223320&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2021 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 897 M - -
Net income 2021 644 M - -
Net cash 2021 137 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,74x
Yield 2021 3,40%
Capitalization 5 005 M 5 002 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart APERAM S.A.
Duration : Period :
Aperam S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APERAM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 62,67 $
Average target price 63,52 $
Spread / Average Target 1,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timoteo Di Maulo Chief Executive Officer
Sudhakar Sivaji Chief Financial Officer
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman
Bert Lyssens CHRO & Head-Communications & IT
Frédéric Mattei Chief Executive Officer-Alloys & Specialties
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APERAM S.A.54.66%5 002
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.33.11%27 295
JSW STEEL LIMITED90.36%23 856
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION46.87%20 048
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.0.92%17 176
EVRAZ PLC30.24%12 459