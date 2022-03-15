Log in
    APAM   LU0569974404

APERAM S.A.

(APAM)
03/15 07:07:34 am
40.67 EUR   -4.31%
07:01aDesignated Person Notification
EQ
03/08Designated Person Notification
EQ
03/01APERAM S.A. : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
Designated Person Notification

03/15/2022 | 07:01am EDT
Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Designated Person Notification

15-March-2022 / 12:00 CET/CEST

 

Luxembourg, 15 March 2022 (12:00 CET) -  With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), Aperam announces that a notification of share transactions by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on Aperam's web site www.aperam.com under Investors > News & Contact > Managers' Transactions: Link

 

This transaction is directly connected to Aperam's share buyback program announced on 11 February 2022. Aperam's Significant Shareholder has entered into a share repurchase agreement with Aperam to sell shares so that its voting rights in Aperam's share capital (net of treasury shares) is maintained at the current level of 40.96%. Further details on the share buyback program are available on www.aperam.com under Investors > Equity Investors > Share Buyback.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Aperam

 

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organised in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties, and Recycling.

 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry). With ELG, Aperam is also a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, delivering~ 1.2 m tonnes of materials annually.

 

In 2021, Aperam had sales of EUR 5,102 million and steel shipments of 1.82 million tonnes.

 

 For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

 

 

Contact

 

Corporate Communications /  Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann:  +352 27 36 67 304

 


Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1303023  15-March-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1303023&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
