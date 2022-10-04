Advanced search
    APAM   LU0569974404

APERAM S.A.

(APAM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  06:11 2022-10-04 am EDT
25.96 EUR   +2.65%
06:01aDesignated Person Notification
EQ
09/28Aperam S A : September 28, 2022 – Capital Market Day Presentations
PU
09/28Transcript : Aperam S.A. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
Designated Person Notification

10/04/2022 | 06:01am EDT
Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Designated Person Notification

04-Oct-2022 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Designated Person Notification

Luxembourg, 4 October 2022 (12:00 CET) -  With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), Aperam announces that a notification of share transactions by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on Aperam’s web site www.aperam.com under Investors > News & Contact > Managers’ Transactions: Link

 

This transaction is directly connected to Aperam’s share buyback program announced on May 6 2022. Aperam’s Significant Shareholder has entered into a share repurchase agreement with Aperam to sell shares so that its voting rights in Aperam’s share capital (net of treasury shares) is maintained at the current level of 40.96%. Further details on the share buyback program are available on www.aperam.com under Investors > Equity Investors > Share Buyback.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Aperam

 

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organised in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties, and Recycling.

 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry). With ELG, Aperam is also a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, delivering~ 1.2 m tonnes of materials annually.

 

In 2021, Aperam had sales of EUR 5,102 million and steel shipments of 1.82 million tonnes.

 

 For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

 

 

Contact

 

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann:  +352 27 36 67 304

Deputy Company Secretary /  Camille Pétat: +352 27 36 27 178

 


Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1456371  04-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1456371&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 104 M 7 973 M 7 973 M
Net income 2022 723 M 712 M 712 M
Net Debt 2022 289 M 285 M 285 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,61x
Yield 2022 8,06%
Capitalization 1 914 M 1 883 M 1 883 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart APERAM S.A.
Duration : Period :
Aperam S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APERAM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 25,29 €
Average target price 39,58 €
Spread / Average Target 56,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timoteo di Maulo Chief Executive Officer
Sudhakar Sivaji Chief Financial Officer
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman
Bert Lyssens Chief HR Officer, Head-Communications & IT
Frédéric Mattei Chief Executive Officer-Alloys & Specialties
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APERAM S.A.-46.91%1 883
JSW STEEL LIMITED-4.91%18 360
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-26.54%16 382
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-25.18%12 818
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-13.96%12 501
AVIC HEAVY MACHINERY CO., LTD.-16.93%6 200