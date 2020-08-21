Apetit Oyj : CEO's statement H1/2020

'We achieved a positive turnaround in profits as all of the Group's businesses improved their profitability in the second quarter: the operating profit of continuing operations improved by EUR 4 million year-on-year. In the Grain Trade business, the previous profitable quarter was in 2017. The positive profit performance of the Group was driven primarily by commercial successes in the domestic market as well as exports, the flexible adjustment of production in exceptional circumstances, the recovery of trading ability in the grain trade and improvements in efficiency in everything we do.
The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic vary between the Group's businesses. In Food Solutions, sales in the retail segment remained at a high level in the second quarter, even if the uptick in demand levelled off compared to the early days of the exceptional circumstances. Food service sales saw a partial recovery in the early summer but were significantly below the reference period. The sudden change in the sales mix caused additional costs in production. In the Oilseed Products business, the demand for vegetable oils grew particularly in the retail segment. In the Grain Trade business, the impacts of the pandemic have been minor, aside from market fluctuations being slightly larger than usual.
The COVID-19 pandemic has required extra effort in every stage of the food supply chain, but Finnish food production has proved its resilience and functionality even under exceptional circumstances. This has led to a marked increase in the visibility and appreciation of domestic food. I want to take this opportunity to thank our stakeholders and Apetit's personnel for their flexibility and ability to work under challenging circumstances.
The cultivation season got off to a slow start as the cold springtime weather delayed sowing and the start of the growing season. In June, the hot and dry conditions posed challenges, particularly for pea cultivation. The earliest pea varieties suffered from the hot and dry weather and the size of the total pea harvest will fall short of the targets. In general, the harvest of outdoor-grown vegetables is expected to be moderate. The area under cultivation of oilseed plants was at a record low and the domestic oilseed harvest is expected to be the worst in decades. The total harvest of domestic grains is likely to be substantially weaker than in the previous year. In the Baltic countries, the harvest outlook is good for grains as well as oilseed plants.
The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) issued a verdict in late July in favour of granting a novel food authorisation for Apetit's rapeseed ingredient. This is an important step in the long process that developing an entirely new food product entails. The final decision on the novel food authorisation is expected at the beginning of 2021 at the latest.
In May, Apetit published its new strategy for 2020-2022. The five strategic focus areas are Optimising core business functions, Strong foothold in Sweden, Growth from plant-based added value products, Developing farming partnerships and Sustainable actions.
In accordance with the strategic focus areas, Apetit focuses on improving its performance in all of its operations, strengthening its market position in Sweden particularly in the food segment, pursuing growth from new plant-based added value products, developing and expanding farmer partnerships in all of the company's businesses and continuously improving the sustainability of operations through practical actions.
The turnaround in profitability that we have achieved puts us in a good position to implement our new strategy and accomplish the targets set in it. In line with our vision, we aim to make Apetit a successful Finnish company focusing on plant-based food products.'
This release is a summary of Apetit's Half-Year Financial Report for the January-June period of 2018. The complete report is attached to this release as a pdf file and it is also available on the company's website at apetitgroup.fi/for-investors. April-June, continuing operations* Net sales from continuing operations were EUR 72.8 (76.8) million Operational EBITDA was EUR 0.1 (0.8) million Operational EBIT was EUR -1.4 (-0.5) million January-June, continuing operations* Net sales from continuing operations were EUR 132.5 (150.8) million Operational EBITDA was EUR 0.1 (1.2) million Operational EBIT was EUR -2.8 (-1.5) million Key events during the period Apetit invests EUR 9.7 million in a new patty and ball production line in Säkylä. Apetit invests EUR 3.7 million in the construction of a bioenergy plant in conjunction with the Avena Kantvik Oy rapeseed oil milling plant in Kirkkonummi. Avena Nordic Grain Oy and Viljelijän Berner joined their purchasing and sales organisations in production input and grain trade under a new operating model based on partnership. Apetit Vegepops Porkkana-mango was chosen as the Finnish Food of the Year 2018 *Continuing operations include Food Solutions, Oilseed Products and the Grain Trade. The information has not been audited. The figures in parentheses are the equivalent figures for the same period in 2017, and the comparison period means the corresponding period in the previous year, unless otherwise stated. REVISED (3 August 2018) PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR 2018 The Group's full-year operational EBIT from continuing operations is expected to fall short of the 2017 level (2017: EUR 1.3 million). Due to the seasonal nature of the Group's operations, most of the annual profit is accrued in the second half of the year. Sales volumes and the profit outlook for 2018 are burdened by the weak harvest of 2017 and the poor harvest outlook of the current year. Juha Vanhainen, CEO: 'Apetit has continued with the measures of the strategy announced in March 2018 in its focus areas, which are internationalisation, renewal and efficiency improvement. These measures reinforce Apetit's position as number one in vegetables and help in building a foundation for the further development of the business. In June, we announced that we invest nearly EUR 10 million in a new patty and ball production line at our Säkylä plant. The new line will double our production capacity, meet current demand and enable us to produce new products for the Finnish and international markets. As a part of the project to improve efficiency, Apetit is building a bioenergy plant in conjunction with the Avena Kantvik Oy rapeseed oil milling plant in Kirkkonummi. The bioenergy plant will replace the current energy solution that uses non-renewable fuels and will significantly reduce the carbon dioxide emissions of the entire Group. Apetit participated in the share issue of the food business development company Foodwest which took place in May-June. Apetit's holding in the company will promote our strategic goals to focus on product development and to renew and lead the way in vegetable-based diets. One result of the work we have done to date is the nomination of Apetit Vegepops Porkkana-mango as the Finnish Food of the Year 2018 in May. We also continued work on a project to develop a rapeseed ingredient in order to develop a new ingredient with high nutritional content for the international food market. The goals of renewal and continuous development of operations took concrete form when Apetit's subsidiary Avena Nordic Grain Oy and Viljelijän Berner joined their purchasing and sales organisations in production input and grain trade under a new operating model based on partnership. Business will be conducted under the name Viljelijän Avena Berner and it will offer Finnish farmers a one-stop-shop for production input and grain trade services. Increasing the share of food sales abroad has proceeded according to plan. At the end of August Apetit will launch a new selection for the Swedish market called Free From which includes five patty and ball products. In Russia we are continuing work on reinforcing our position through local food product chains. As expected, the aftermath of the weak harvest of 2017 continued in the first half of 2018 and substantially lowered grain trade volumes and consolidated net sales on the comparison period. The shrinking of the Sales Services network had a negative impact on the net sales of Food Solutions. Oilseed Products' performance remained stable as volumes slightly grew on the comparison period. The low price of sugar on the global market led to a weaker result for the associated company Sucros. During the spring Apetit has carried out adjustment measures to improve profitability, including personnel reductions and other cost saving measures. Their combined impact in 2018 will be EUR 1.0 million and the annual total impact will be EUR 1.8 million. It is likely that the 2018 harvest season will also be significantly worse than average, as was the 2017 season, which will have a negative impact on the Group's profit-earning capacity in the second half of the year. The Finnish grain harvest is estimated to be the weakest of the 21st century, which will limit trade opportunities especially in exports. The harvest of field vegetables is also likely to be lower than usual.' KEY FIGURES EUR million 4-6 2018 4-6 2017 Change 1-6 2018 1-6 2017 Change 2017 Continuing operations Net sales 72.8 76.8 -5% 132.5 150.8 -12% 311.8 Operational EBITDA 0.1 0.8 0.1 1.2 6.8 Operational EBIT -1.4 -0.5 -2.8 -1.5 1.3 Operating profit -2.7 -0.7 -4.1 -1.7 1.1 Share of profit of associated company Sucros -0.4 0.2 -0.9 -0.5 1.0 Profit for the period -2.8 -0.5 -4.5 -2.0 2.9 Earnings per share, EUR -0.45 -0.08 -0.72 -0.32 0.46 Working capital, at end of period 28.5 25.3 30.0 Investment 1.8 2.5 5.2 Group (incl. discontinued operations during comparison period) Earnings per share, EUR -0.45 -0.27 -0.72 -0.56 -0.10 Equity per share, EUR 16.75 17.58 18.10 Return on capital employed (ROCE), % 0.9% 1.9% 2.4% Net cash flow from operating activities -0.1 23.1 20.0 Equity ratio 76.1% 71.1% 72.6% Gearing -4.7% -1.5% -9.6% NEWS CONFERENCE AND WEBCAST A news conference (in Finnish) will be held today at 10:00 a.m. at Apetit's office, Sörnäistenkatu 1 A, Helsinki. Apetit Plc Half-Year Financial Report 1 January - 30 June 2018 Apetit Plc For further information, please contact: Juha Vanhainen, CEO, Apetit Plc, tel. +358 10 402 2100
Its focus areas are renewal, internationalisation and efficiency improvement. Apetit seeks to lead the way in vegetable-based food solutions and be the best-known brand specialising in vegetable-based diets in Finland. According to studies, consumers want to increase their use of vegetables, and the demand for vegetable-based proteins continues to grow strongly. Healthiness, sustainability, organic foods and well-being are also continuing to grow as trends. In addition, consumers appreciate ease of use in their hectic lives. 'The trends in eating firmly support Apetit and our chosen strategy. We are continuing the work that we started in the previous strategy period to strengthen our position as the leader in vegetable-based food solutions. Thanks to our hard work, bold strategic choices and continuous renewal, Apetit is now number one in its field,' says Juha Vanhainen, CEO of Apetit. 'With the vegetable trend continuing to grow, we have systematically increased our investment in research and development, which is reflected in the significant increase in the number of new products, as well as our determined expansion into new product groups. International food trade has also increased. In the strategy work that we have now completed, we have shifted our focus towards younger target groups, and we will launch new products that meet their needs and wishes.' To increase the use of vegetables among consumers, Apetit has launched the Kasvimaani.fi online service and the Njam mobile app for recipe recommendations. The company has also renewed its Avenakauppa.fi online service for growers. 'We have now taken the first steps in digital services and the international food trade. Our goal is for these measures to significantly support the development of Apetit's business operations over the long term,' says Vanhainen. Apetit's strategic focus areas for 2018-2020 Apetit is focusing on continuous renewal by increasing product and service development and on stronger internationalisation by increasing international food trade and mapping potential areas of supply in grain trade while strengthening its presence in the Baltics as well as on efficiency improvement in all of its business operations. Apetit's financial targets for 2020: At least to double operational EBITDA (2017: EUR 6.8 million in continuing operations) Operational return on capital employed (ROCE%) > 8% (2017: 2.4%) The achievement of these strategic targets is based on customary crop development, systematic operational efficiency improvement, innovative and timely product launches and the development of international food trade. The company is open to corporate transactions that are in line with its strategy. Updated dividend policy The aim of the Board of Directors of Apetit Plc is that the company's shares should provide shareholders with a good return on investment and retain their value. The company will distribute at least 50% of the profit for the financial year in dividends. Strategic focuses of the business areas for 2018-2020: The Food Solutions business seeks to grow profitably and more rapidly than the market in Finland. Its strategic focus areas are: The strong renewal of frozen foods and fresh products and the development of spearhead products for the international markets Supporting and increasing the consumption of vegetables among children and young people A clear improvement in profitability A sustainable value chain as a stronger competitive factor The Oilseed Products business seeks to improve profitability and create higher added value. Its strategic focus areas are: Improving the efficiency of oil milling operations Further developing the cultivation of rapeseed in Finland New innovations and their rapid commercialisation Developing self-sufficiency in vegetable-based proteins in Finland The Grain Trade business seeks to increase its trading volumes in its main areas of supply and to efficiently manage its working capital. Its strategic focus areas are: Increasing its market share in the area of supply consisting of the Baltic countries Creating strong value chain partnerships in Finland Developing the most highly advanced digital services that support logistics and the grain trade Studying potential areas of supply Apetit Plc Juha Vanhainen