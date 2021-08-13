Log in
Apetit Oyj : Publishing of Apetit Plc's Half-Year Report for January-June 2021 on 20 Aug...

08/13/2021 | 04:11am EDT
Apetit Plc, Press release 13 August 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

Apetit Plc will publish its Half-Year Report for January-June 2021 on Friday, 20 August 2021 at 8:30 a.m. The release can be found on the company's website at apetit.fi after its publishing.

A news conference (in Finnish) will be held as a live webcast on 20 August 2021 at 10:00. The news conference can be followed at apetit.fi/for-investors. The presentation material and a recording of the webcast will be available on the company's website after the news conference.

Apetit Plc

For more information, please contact:

Sanna Väisänen, Director, Corporate Communications and Sustainability, tel. +358 10 402 4041

Apetit is a food industry company firmly rooted in Finnish primary production. Our operations are based on a unique and sustainable value chain: we create well-being with vegetables by offering tasty food solutions that make daily life easier. We also produce high-quality vegetable oils and rapeseed expellers for feeding stuff, and trade grain on the international markets. Apetit Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. In 2020, Apetit Group's net sales were EUR 293 million.

Disclaimer

Apetit Oyj published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 08:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
