Apetit Oyj : CEO's review Q1/2021

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Esa Mäki, CEO: 'Apetit Group's first quarter was one of contrasts: the record-breaking profit performance of Food Solutions and Oilseed Products was very pleasing, but the result of the Grain Trade business was a big disappointment. Throughout the first quarter, the sales growth of Food Solutions was the highest in the retail and export segments. The strong retail sales were supported by the increase in eating at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as attractive new products and commercial successes. Our strategically important exports to Sweden have also seen strong growth in line with our targets: the year-on-year increase was 31 per cent. The Food Service channel continues to suffer from the restrictions related to COVID-19, such as the reduced scale of operations in school meal services and lunch restaurants. Our delivery reliability has been very high. Our employees have also largely remained healthy in spite of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The market situation in the Grain Trade business remained very challenging throughout the first quarter. The profitability of Grain Trade was reduced by unforeseen market changes in the international wheat trade. The export duties introduced by Russia, which gradually entered into force in February-March, increased the supply of wheat in particular in February, leading to a rapid decrease in prices. After the sharp increase in supply in the spring, international demand has declined and a substantial write-down was recognised on the value of Apetit's wheat inventories in the first quarter. Finnish grain exports have also been lower than usual due to the small harvest. The situation in the Grain Trade is not expected to improve before the next harvest. The total sales of rapeseed oil increased significantly. The strong growth of retail sales supports our strategy of increasing value added. The demand for rapeseed expeller has also been at a good level. The rising market prices of the products improved the refining margin in the first quarter. We are continuing our efforts related to the commercialisation of the rapeseed ingredient. The first customer deliveries for product application testing and test sales will begin in the late summer. Apetit has continued the construction of the Kantvik bioenergy plant with a new contractor starting from the beginning of March. The updated estimate is that the bioenergy plant will be fully operational in summer 2021. The change in supplier and the delay to the original schedule will not have a material impact on the project's total cost. When completed, the bioenergy plant will reduce the Group's energy costs and significantly decrease carbon dioxide emissions. Apetit has continued its purposeful efforts to increase the cultivation area and harvest size of oilseed plants in Finland. We have been active in signing cultivation agreements for the next autumn's harvest and we are making good progress towards achieving the 50 per cent growth target set for increasing the domestic contract cultivation area for the upcoming cultivation season as a whole. The prices of oilseed plants are high, which has increased interest among farmers in the cultivation of oilseed plants. In the field vegetables category, our target for contract growing is the previously established level of just over 30 million kilograms of domestic vegetables. In addition to the cultivation of the familiar varieties we are accustomed to, we are involved in a project to study the development of the cultivation of cauliflower and various legumes, such as chickpeas, to satisfy the needs of the food industry. Our utilisation rate of domestic ingredients is already very high. Developing the production of cauliflower and legumes will give us access to even more domestic plants. As nitrogen-fixing plants, legumes also have considerable potential in crop rotation. Apetit published its updated corporate responsibility programme and related targets in March. One of our most significant and impactful targets is to achieve a 75 per cent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 2025. This will be accomplished by transitioning to renewable energy and improving our energy efficiency. Food-related consumption habits and choices play a significant role in promoting sustainable development and thereby reducing environmental impacts. As a food industry company, we have an excellent opportunity - and an obligation - to have an impact on the world. Our sustainability targets are comprehensively linked to the various stages of our value chain, from field to fork. KEY FIGURES EUR million 7-9 2018 7-9 2017 Change 1-9 2018 1-9 2017 Change 2017 CONTINUING OPERATIONS, KEY FIGURES Net sales 76.6 74.4 3% 209.1 225.3 -7% 311.8 Operational EBITDA 3.1 3.0 3.2 4.2 6.8 Operational EBIT 1.7 1.6 -1.1 0.1 1.3 Operating profit 1.5 1.6 -2.6 -0.1 1.1 Share of profit of associated company Sucros -0.1 0.1 -1.0 -0.4 1.0 Profit for the period 1.1 2.6 -3.4 0.5 2.9 Earnings per share, EUR 0.17 0.42 -0.55 0.09 0.46 Working capital, at end of period 49.1 39.5 30.0 Investment 2.6 3.7 5.2 GROUP, KEY FIGURES incl. discontinued operations during comparison period, Seafood Equity per share, EUR 16.73 17.75 18.10 Return on capital employed R12 (ROCE), % 0.5% 2.5% 2.4% Net cash flow from operating activities -18.7 12.2 20.0 Equity ratio 63.6% 62,6% 72.6% Gearing 12.3% 8.8% -9.6% FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN JULY-SEPTEMBER Comparable net sales increased by 3 per cent to EUR 76.6 (74.4) million. Food Solutions' net sales increased in frozen foods and slightly in fresh products. Grain Trade's net sales improved due to a significant increase in the world market prices of grains. Oilseed Products' net sales remained at the comparison period's level. Operational EBIT was EUR 1.7 (1.6) million. Food Solutions' result improved as a result of good sales in frozen foods and fresh products, as well as adjustment and efficiency measures. Grain Trade's profitability has decreased as a result of the weak crops of 2017 and 2018. Oilseed Products' profitability remained at the comparison period's level. In the comparison period, an item of EUR 1.3 million related to taxes recognised as a result of the divestment of the seafood business had a positive effect on the result. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN JANUARY-SEPTEMBER Comparable net sales declined by 7 per cent to EUR 209.1 (225.3) million. Food Solutions' net sales remained at the comparison period's level. Sales increased in frozen foods and fresh products in all sales channels. Net sales from service sales decreased due to the reduction of the sales network. Grain Trade's net sales decreased year-on-year. Oilseed Products' net sales remained at the comparison period's level. Operational EBIT was EUR -1.1 (0.1) million. Food Solutions and Oilseed Products improved their results slightly from the comparison period. In Grain Trade, profitability decreased significantly, mainly due to weak harvest seasons. The Group's liquidity was good, and its financial position is strong. The equity ratio was 63.6 (62.6) per cent, and gearing was 12.3 (8.8) per cent. Consolidated cash flow from operating activities after interest and taxes amounted to EUR -18.7 (12.2) million in January-September, due to an increase in grain stocks and a significant increase in the world market prices of grains. SEASONALITY OF OPERATIONS In accordance with the IAS 2 standard, the historical cost of inventories includes a systematically allocated portion of the fixed production overheads. With production focusing on harvest time, raw materials are mainly processed into finished products during the third and fourth quarters of the year. This means that more fixed production overheads are recognised on the balance sheet in the third and fourth quarters than during the other quarters of the year. Due to this accounting practice, most of the Group's annual profit is accrued in the third and fourth quarters. The seasonal nature of profit accumulation is most marked in the frozen foods group of the Food Solutions segment and in the associated company Sucros, where crop-season production focuses on the fourth quarter. PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR 2018 UNCHANGED The Group's full-year operational EBIT from continuing operations is expected to decrease from the comparison period (2017: EUR 1.3 million). Due to the seasonal nature of the Group's operations, most of the annual profit is accrued in the second half of the year. Sales volumes and the profit outlook for 2018 are burdened by the weak harvest of 2017 and the poor harvest outlook for 2018. Apetit Plc For further information, please contact: Juha Vanhainen, CEO, tel. +358 10 402 00 Attachment: Apetit Plc business review 1 january-30 september 2018 Apetit is number one in vegetables. It is a food industry company firmly rooted in Finnish primary production. We create well-being with vegetables by offering healthy and tasty food solutions that make daily life easier. We also produce high-quality vegetable oils and rapeseed expellers for feeding stuff, and trade grain on the international markets. Apetit seeks to lead the way in vegetable-based food solutions. Apetit Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. In 2017, the company's net sales were EUR 312 million and it had an average 557 employees. Read more at www.apetitgroup.fi.

