Apetit Plc: Managers' Transactions

Apetit Plc, Stock exchange release on 13 December 2023 at 03:00 p.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Satakunnan Maataloustuottajain Säätiö s.r.

Position: Other senior manager

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Markku Pärssinen

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Issuer: Apetit Plc

LEI: 743700RSFZUIQYABYT14

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 45952/9/8

Transaction date: 2023-12-12

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003503

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 516 Unit price: 12.85 EUR

(2): Volume: 750 Unit price: 12.85 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 1266 Volume weighted average price: 12.85 EUR

