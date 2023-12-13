13.12.2023 15:00:01 EET | Apetit Oyj | Managers' Transactions
Apetit Plc, Stock exchange release on 13 December 2023 at 03:00 p.m.
Apetit Plc: Managers' Transactions - Satakunnan Maataloustuottajain Säätiö s.r.
Apetit Plc: Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Satakunnan Maataloustuottajain Säätiö s.r.
Position: Other senior manager
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Markku Pärssinen
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Issuer: Apetit Plc
LEI: 743700RSFZUIQYABYT14
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 45952/9/8
Transaction date: 2023-12-12
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003503
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 516 Unit price: 12.85 EUR
(2): Volume: 750 Unit price: 12.85 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 1266 Volume weighted average price: 12.85 EUR
Apetit is a food industry company firmly rooted in Finnish primary production. Our operations are based on a unique and sustainable value chain: we create well-being with vegetables by offering tasty food solutions that make daily life easier and produce high-quality vegetable oils and rapeseed expellers for feeding stuff. Apetit Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. In 2022, Apetit Group's net sales were EUR 182 million. Read more: apetit.fi
