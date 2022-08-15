Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Apex Development
  News
  Summary
    APEX   TH0211B10Z07

APEX DEVELOPMENT

(APEX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2021-05-27
0.0400 THB   +33.33%
08/15APEX DEVELOPMENT : SET announces that APEX NOK PACE and TSF do not submit the financial reports for the first 6 months of 2022
PU
08/15APEX DEVELOPMENT : SP signs posted on listed companies for failure to submit financial statements ending June 30, 2022
PU
05/17Apex Development Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apex Development : SET announces that APEX NOK PACE and TSF do not submit the financial reports for the first 6 months of 2022

08/15/2022 | 10:42pm EDT
SET announces that APEX NOK PACE and TSF do not submit the financial reports for the first 6 months of 2022

SET announces the listed companies which do not submit the financial reports for the first 6 months of 2022 within specified period as the following.

  1. APEX DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (APEX) 1/
  2. NOK AIRLINES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (NOK) 1/ 2/
  3. PACE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (PACE) 1/ 2/
  4. THREE SIXTY FIVE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TSF) 1/
    Currently, the securities of these 4 companies have been suspended from trading by SET.

August 16, 2022

---------------------------------------------------

1/ The listed company which is subject to possible delisting as performance or financial positions fit the criteria for possible delisting. 2/ The listed company which is during rehabilitation process under the Bankruptcy Act.

Disclaimer

Apex Development pcl published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 02:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 674 M - -
Net income 2021 -397 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 910 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,40x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 161 M 4,55 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,76x
EV / Sales 2021 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 143
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart APEX DEVELOPMENT
Duration : Period :
Apex Development Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thiti Thongbenjamas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jitra Chaichan Executive Vice President-Accounting & Finance
Pongphan Sampawakoop Chairman
Jamnong Singha Executive Director, Secretary & VP-Admin
Thanawan Suwanrit Vice President-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APEX DEVELOPMENT0.00%5
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.22%35 397
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.7.69%27 758
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.06%27 605
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-8.23%27 383
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED10.99%25 284