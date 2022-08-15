Apex Development : SET announces that APEX NOK PACE and TSF do not submit the financial reports for the first 6 months of 2022

SET announces that APEX NOK PACE and TSF do not submit the financial reports for the first 6 months of 2022
SET announces the listed companies which do not submit the financial reports for the first 6 months of 2022 within specified period as the following.
-
APEX DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (APEX) 1/
-
NOK AIRLINES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (NOK) 1/ 2/
-
PACE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (PACE) 1/ 2/
-
THREE SIXTY FIVE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TSF) 1/
Currently, the securities of these 4 companies have been suspended from trading by SET.
August 16, 2022
---------------------------------------------------
1/ The listed company which is subject to possible delisting as performance or financial positions fit the criteria for possible delisting. 2/ The listed company which is during rehabilitation process under the Bankruptcy Act.
Disclaimer
Apex Development pcl published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 02:41:09 UTC.