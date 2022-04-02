Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Apex Frozen Foods Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540692   INE346W01013

APEX FROZEN FOODS LIMITED

(540692)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Apex Frozen Foods : Closure of trading window

04/02/2022 | 01:04am EDT
a -_

-

APEX

FROZEN FOODS LTD.

3-160, Panosapadu, Kakinada 533 005

Andhra Pradesh. India off +91 884 2383902 - 4 (3 lines)

cs@apexfrozenfoods.com

fox

+91 884 6

2383905 -

CIN: L15490AP2012PLCO80067

Date: 01" April,

To

The General Manager,

Department of Corporate Services, Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, PhirozeJegjecbhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001.

Scrip Code : 540692

Dear Sir/Madam,

To

The General Manager, Listing Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, Plot NoC/1, G Block, BandraKurla Complex,

Bankdra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.

Scrip Symbol: APEX

Sub: Intimation of Closure of Trading Window - Reg.

Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

2022

and as per Company's

including designated code.

Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for equity shares of the Company shall remain closed, from Friday,

after

the

declaration

Results

all

the

Promoters/

Group/

of Financial Promoter

dealing till 48 hours for the 4! quarter & year ended 31" March, 2022 for Directors / KMPs/Employees of the Company persons/insiders and their immediate relatives covered under theKindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

For Apex Frozen Foods Limited

2. ark $.Sarojini

ytr

Company Secretary

01" April, 2022,

in

x

Y

Disclaimer

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 05:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9 368 M 123 M 123 M
Net income 2022 446 M 5,86 M 5,86 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 0,58%
Capitalization 9 152 M 120 M 120 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,4%
Chart APEX FROZEN FOODS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Apex Frozen Foods Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APEX FROZEN FOODS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 292,85
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karuturi S. Murthy Chairman & Managing Director
Ch. Vijaya Kumar Chief Financial Officer
Sarojini Samayamantula Secretary & Compliance Officer
Deepthi Talluri Independent Non-Executive Director
B. Raghavulu Naidu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APEX FROZEN FOODS LIMITED-2.02%120
BAKKAFROST1.61%4 001
NTS ASA26.63%1 780
GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA44.52%1 540
SHANDONG YISHENG LIVESTOCK & POULTRY BREEDING CO., LTD.-18.39%1 422
MÅSØVAL AS14.27%643