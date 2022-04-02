Apex Frozen Foods : Closure of trading window

a -_

APEX

FROZEN FOODS LTD.

3-160, Panosapadu, Kakinada 533 005

Andhra Pradesh. India off +91 884 2383902 - 4 (3 lines)

cs@apexfrozenfoods.com

fox

+91 884 6

2383905 -

CIN: L15490AP2012PLCO80067

Date: 01" April,

To

The General Manager,

Department of Corporate Services, Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, PhirozeJegjecbhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001.

Scrip Code : 540692

Dear Sir/Madam,

To

The General Manager, Listing Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, Plot NoC/1, G Block, BandraKurla Complex,

Bankdra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.

Scrip Symbol: APEX

Sub: Intimation of Closure of Trading Window - Reg.

Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

2022

and as per Company's

including designated code.

Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for equity shares of the Company shall remain closed, from Friday, after the declaration Results all the Promoters/ Group/

of Financial Promoter

dealing till 48 hours for the 4! quarter & year ended 31" March, 2022 for Directors / KMPs/Employees of the Company persons/insiders and their immediate relatives covered under theKindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

For Apex Frozen Foods Limited

2. ark $.Sarojini

Company Secretary

01" April, 2022,

