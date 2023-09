Apex Frozen Foods Limited is an India-based, which is integrated producer and exporter of shelf aquaculture products. The Company produces two kinds of shrimps namely the Whiteleg shrimp (Litopenaeus vannamei) and the Black Tiger Shrimp (Penaeus monodon). The Vannamei shrimp (White shrimp) and are sold under the brands include Bay fresh, Bay Harvest and BayPremium. The Company supplies ready-to-cook products to a diversified customer base consisting of food companies, retail chains, restaurants, club stores and distributors spread across the developed markets of United States of America, United Kingdom and various European countries.