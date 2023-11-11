Apex Frozen Foods Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

November 11, 2023 at 04:57 am EST Share

Apex Frozen Foods Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 2,405.24 million compared to INR 3,084.43 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 2,415.13 million compared to INR 3,090.77 million a year ago. Net income was INR 83.4 million compared to INR 135.93 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.67 compared to INR 4.35 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.67 compared to INR 4.35 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 4,943.61 million compared to INR 6,279.28 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 4,955.35 million compared to INR 6,341.14 million a year ago. Net income was INR 119.85 million compared to INR 321.42 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.84 compared to INR 10.29 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.84 compared to INR 10.29 a year ago.