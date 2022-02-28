Apex International : Announcement on behalf of Apex's major subsidiary Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd. about the change of important personnel.
02/28/2022 | 12:22am EST
Provided by: Apex International Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
7
Date of announcement
2022/02/28
Time of announcement
13:16:53
Subject
Announcement on behalf of Apex's major
subsidiary Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
about the change of important personnel.
Date of events
2022/02/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 8
Statement
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
Chief Procurement Officer
Chief Manufacture Planning Officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/02/28
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Mr. Hsin Wang Yang /
Chief Procurement Officer of Apex Circuit(Thailand) Co., Ltd.
Mr. Chun Kung Huang /
Chief Manufacture Planning Officer of Apex Circuit(Thailand) Co., Ltd.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Chief Procurement Officer:
Mr. Chun Kung Huang
Chief Manufacture Planning Officer of Apex Circuit(Thailand) Co., Ltd.
Chief Manufacture Planning Officer:
Mr. Li Yuan Kuo
Chief Legal Officer of Apex Circuit(Thailand) Co., Ltd.
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"): position adjustment
6.Reason for the change: position adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/03/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Apex International Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 05:21:02 UTC.