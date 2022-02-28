Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Apex International Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4927   KYG0407M1033

APEX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(4927)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apex International : Announcement on behalf of Apex's major subsidiary Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd. about the change of important personnel.

02/28/2022 | 12:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Apex International Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 7 Date of announcement 2022/02/28 Time of announcement 13:16:53
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of Apex's major
subsidiary Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
about the change of important personnel.
Date of events 2022/02/28 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
Chief Procurement Officer
Chief Manufacture Planning Officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/02/28
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Mr. Hsin Wang Yang /
Chief Procurement Officer of Apex Circuit(Thailand) Co., Ltd.
Mr. Chun Kung Huang /
Chief Manufacture Planning Officer of Apex Circuit(Thailand) Co., Ltd.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Chief Procurement Officer:
Mr. Chun Kung Huang
Chief Manufacture Planning Officer of Apex Circuit(Thailand) Co., Ltd.
Chief Manufacture Planning Officer:
Mr. Li Yuan Kuo
Chief Legal Officer of Apex Circuit(Thailand) Co., Ltd.
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"): position adjustment
6.Reason for the change: position adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/03/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Apex International Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 05:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about APEX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
12:22aAPEX INTERNATIONAL : Announcement on behalf of Apex's major subsidiary Apex Circuit (Thail..
PU
12:02aAPEX INTERNATIONAL : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual ..
PU
12:02aAPEX INTERNATIONAL : The Company's Board of Directors approved 2021 consolidated financial..
PU
2021Apex International Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
2021Apex International Co., Ltd. Announces the Resignation of Mr. Chao-Ting Lin as Director
CI
2021Apex International Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June..
CI
2021Apex International Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend
CI
2021KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : +Nagel to Sell 25% Stake in Apex to Partners Group
MT
2021SEA CHANGE : global freight sails out of the digital dark ages
RE
2021Apex International Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 822 M 529 M 529 M
Net income 2021 1 360 M 48,6 M 48,6 M
Net Debt 2021 3 744 M 134 M 134 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 3,60%
Capitalization 18 880 M 674 M 674 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart APEX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Apex International Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APEX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 99,40 TWD
Average target price 148,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 49,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jui Hsiang Chou Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Shou Hua Hsu Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Shu Mu Wang Chairman & Chief Strategic Officer
Du Chan Chen Director & Chief Technology Officer
Chao Ting Lin Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APEX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-23.83%674
NVIDIA CORPORATION-17.86%603 925
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-1.79%559 367
BROADCOM INC.-11.63%240 856
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-15.87%197 009
INTEL CORPORATION-7.36%194 275