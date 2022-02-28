Apex International : Announcement on behalf of Apex's major subsidiary Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd. about the change of important personnel.

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives): Chief Procurement Officer Chief Manufacture Planning Officer 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/02/28 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Mr. Hsin Wang Yang / Chief Procurement Officer of Apex Circuit(Thailand) Co., Ltd. Mr. Chun Kung Huang / Chief Manufacture Planning Officer of Apex Circuit(Thailand) Co., Ltd. 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Chief Procurement Officer: Mr. Chun Kung Huang Chief Manufacture Planning Officer of Apex Circuit(Thailand) Co., Ltd. Chief Manufacture Planning Officer: Mr. Li Yuan Kuo Chief Legal Officer of Apex Circuit(Thailand) Co., Ltd. 5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"): position adjustment 6.Reason for the change: position adjustment 7.Effective date:2022/03/01 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None