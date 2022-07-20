Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Apex International Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4927   KYG0407M1033

APEX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(4927)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Apex International : Announcement on behalf of major subsidiary Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd. the important resolutions of a special shareholders meeting.

07/20/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Apex International Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/21 Time of announcement 01:12:01
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of major subsidiary
Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd. the important
resolutions of a special shareholders meeting.
Date of events 2022/07/20 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2022/07/20
2.Important resolutions:
1.) Approved the Minutes of the
2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
2.)Approved the 2021 distribution of dividend
and legal reserve.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Apex International Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 17:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 884 M 565 M 565 M
Net income 2022 1 809 M 60,6 M 60,6 M
Net Debt 2022 6 203 M 208 M 208 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,66x
Yield 2022 8,23%
Capitalization 12 042 M 402 M 403 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart APEX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Apex International Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APEX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 63,40 TWD
Average target price 105,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 66,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jui Hsiang Chou Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Shou Hua Hsu Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Shu Mu Wang Chairman & Chief Strategic Officer
Du Chan Chen Director & Chief Technology Officer
Chao Ting Lin Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APEX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-51.42%396