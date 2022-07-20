Apex International : Announcement on behalf of major subsidiary Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd. the important resolutions of a special shareholders meeting.
07/20/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
Provided by: Apex International Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/21
Time of announcement
01:12:01
Subject
Announcement on behalf of major subsidiary
Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd. the important
resolutions of a special shareholders meeting.
Date of events
2022/07/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2022/07/20
2.Important resolutions:
1.) Approved the Minutes of the
2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
2.)Approved the 2021 distribution of dividend
and legal reserve.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
