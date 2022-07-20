Apex International : Announcement on behalf of major subsidiary Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd. the important resolutions of a special shareholders meeting.

Financials TWD USD Sales 2022 16 884 M 565 M 565 M Net income 2022 1 809 M 60,6 M 60,6 M Net Debt 2022 6 203 M 208 M 208 M P/E ratio 2022 6,66x Yield 2022 8,23% Capitalization 12 042 M 402 M 403 M EV / Sales 2022 1,08x EV / Sales 2023 0,91x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 65,3% Chart APEX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends APEX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 2 Last Close Price 63,40 TWD Average target price 105,50 TWD Spread / Average Target 66,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Jui Hsiang Chou Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM Shou Hua Hsu Chief Financial & Accounting Officer Shu Mu Wang Chairman & Chief Strategic Officer Du Chan Chen Director & Chief Technology Officer Chao Ting Lin Chief Operating Officer & Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) APEX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. -51.42% 396