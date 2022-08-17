Apex International : Announcement on behalf of major subsidiary Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd. the change of Chief Manufacture Planning Officer
08/17/2022 | 03:54am EDT
Provided by: Apex International Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/08/17
Time of announcement
15:45:54
Subject
Announcement on behalf of major subsidiary
Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd. the change
of Chief Manufacture Planning Officer
Date of events
2022/08/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 8
Statement
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
chief information security officer, research and development officer,
chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives):
Chief Manufacture Planning Officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/17
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Mr. Li-Yuan Kuo/ Vice President
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:NA
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:
In order to full-time the position of
Chief Governance Office of APEX.
7.Effective date:2022/08/17
8.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
Apex International Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 07:53:01 UTC.