Apex International : Announcement on behalf of major subsidiary Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd. the change of Chief Manufacture Planning Officer

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, chief information security officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives): Chief Manufacture Planning Officer 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/17 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Mr. Li-Yuan Kuo/ Vice President 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:NA 5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"):position adjustment 6.Reason for the change: In order to full-time the position of Chief Governance Office of APEX. 7.Effective date:2022/08/17 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: None