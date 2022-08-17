Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Apex International Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    4927   KYG0407M1033

APEX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(4927)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
56.80 TWD   -2.41%
03:54aAPEX INTERNATIONAL : Announcement on behalf of major subsidiary Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd. the change of Chief Manufacture Planning Officer
PU
03:54aAPEX INTERNATIONAL : Board of Directors approved Consolidated financial statements for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022
PU
08/16APEX INTERNATIONAL : is invited to attend investor conference "2022 Taiwan Corporate Day in August" hosted by MasterLink Securities
PU
Apex International : Announcement on behalf of major subsidiary Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd. the change of Chief Manufacture Planning Officer

08/17/2022 | 03:54am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Apex International Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/08/17 Time of announcement 15:45:54
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of major subsidiary
Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd. the change
of Chief Manufacture Planning Officer
Date of events 2022/08/17 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
chief information security officer, research and development officer,
chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives):
Chief Manufacture Planning Officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/17
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Mr. Li-Yuan Kuo/ Vice President
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:NA
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:
In order to full-time the position of
Chief Governance Office of APEX.
7.Effective date:2022/08/17
8.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Apex International Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 07:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 884 M 563 M 563 M
Net income 2022 1 809 M 60,3 M 60,3 M
Net Debt 2022 6 203 M 207 M 207 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,96x
Yield 2022 9,19%
Capitalization 10 788 M 360 M 360 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart APEX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Apex International Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APEX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 56,80 TWD
Average target price 105,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 85,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jui Hsiang Chou Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Shou Hua Hsu Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Shu Mu Wang Chairman & Chief Strategic Officer
Du Chan Chen Director & Chief Technology Officer
Chao Ting Lin Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APEX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-56.48%360
NVIDIA CORPORATION-35.81%476 564
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-14.63%451 812
BROADCOM INC.-17.10%225 718
QUALCOMM, INC.-17.96%170 842
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-2.71%169 401