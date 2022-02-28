Apex International : The Company's Board of Directors approved 2021 consolidated financial statements.

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/02/28 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/02/28 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01-2021/12/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD): 14,800,683 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD): 3,118,965 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD): 1,477,408 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD): 1,436,028 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD): 1,383,882 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD): 1,377,897 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD): 7.25 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD): 19,795,423 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD): 12,365,742 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD): 7,396,475 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None