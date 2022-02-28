Apex International : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/02/28 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/24 3.Shareholders meeting location: The Primasia Conference & Business Center 2F, No.99, Fuxing N. Rd., Songshan Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan R.O.C. 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: I. 2021 operation report. II.2021 final accounting books and financial statements reviewed by Audit Committee 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: I. To approve 2021 final accounting books and financial statements. II.To approve the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits. 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: I.Release Non-Compete Restrictions on Newly-Elected Directors. II.Amendment to the "Memorandum and Articles of Association" f the Company III.Amendment to the "Procedures for Endorsement and Guarantee" of the Company. IV. Amendment to the "Procedures for the Acquisition or Disposal of Assets" of the Company 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: Election of the Company's Directors 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: None 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions: None 10.Book closure starting date:2022/03/26 11.Book closure ending date:2022/05/24 12.Any other matters that need to be specified: According to the Company Act, the time frame the Company intends to set for receive proposals and nominations of the director (including independent directors) candidates from shareholders will be March 08, 2022 to March 18, 2022. before 5 p.m. Place：Rm.503, 5F., No.205, Dunhua N. Rd., Songshan Dist., Taipei City 105, Taiwan (R.O.C.)