    4927   KYG0407M1033

APEX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(4927)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Apex International : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting

02/28/2022 | 12:02am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Apex International Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 2022/02/28 Time of announcement 12:49:14
Subject 
 The Company's Board of Directors resolved to
convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting
Date of events 2022/02/28 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/02/28
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/24
3.Shareholders meeting location:
The Primasia Conference & Business Center
2F, No.99, Fuxing N. Rd., Songshan Dist.,
Taipei City, Taiwan R.O.C.
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
I. 2021 operation report.
II.2021 final accounting books and financial statements
reviewed by Audit Committee
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
I. To approve 2021 final accounting books and financial statements.
II.To approve the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits.
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
I.Release Non-Compete Restrictions on Newly-Elected Directors.
II.Amendment to the "Memorandum and Articles of Association"
f the Company
III.Amendment to the "Procedures for Endorsement and Guarantee"
of the Company.
IV. Amendment to the "Procedures for the Acquisition or
Disposal of Assets" of the Company
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
Election of the Company's Directors
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions: None
10.Book closure starting date:2022/03/26
11.Book closure ending date:2022/05/24
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:
According to the Company Act, the time frame the Company intends to set
for receive proposals and nominations of the director
(including independent directors) candidates from shareholders will be
March 08, 2022 to March 18, 2022. before 5 p.m.
Place：Rm.503, 5F., No.205, Dunhua N. Rd., Songshan Dist.,
Taipei City 105, Taiwan (R.O.C.)

Disclaimer

Apex International Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 05:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 14 822 M 529 M 529 M
Net income 2021 1 360 M 48,6 M 48,6 M
Net Debt 2021 3 744 M 134 M 134 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 3,60%
Capitalization 18 880 M 674 M 674 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart APEX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Apex International Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APEX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 99,40 TWD
Average target price 148,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 49,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jui Hsiang Chou Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Shou Hua Hsu Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Shu Mu Wang Chairman & Chief Strategic Officer
Du Chan Chen Director & Chief Technology Officer
Chao Ting Lin Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APEX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-23.83%674
NVIDIA CORPORATION-17.86%603 925
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-1.79%559 367
BROADCOM INC.-11.63%240 856
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-15.87%197 009
INTEL CORPORATION-7.36%194 275