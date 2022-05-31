Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Apex Medical Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4106   TW0004106000

APEX MEDICAL CORP.

(4106)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-29
27.85 TWD   +1.27%
02:30aAPEX MEDICAL : Announce the change in Research and development officer
PU
05/20APEX MEDICAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Apex Medical Global Cooperatie U.A. that the shareholder approved liquidation and dissolution
PU
05/13Apex Medical Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apex Medical : Announce the change in Research and development officer

05/31/2022 | 02:30am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: APEX MEDICAL CORP.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/05/31 Time of announcement 14:10:02
Subject 
 Announce the change in Research and development
officer
Date of events 2022/05/31 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
Chief of RD
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/31
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:Alan Chang,
Vice President
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:N/A
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:transfer to the position of group's
subsidiary
7.Effective date:2022/05/31
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:As the periodic
tasks are completed,the position will be closed.

Disclaimer

APEX MEDICAL Corp. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 06:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
