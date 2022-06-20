Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Apex Medical Corp.
  News
  Summary
    4106   TW0004106000

APEX MEDICAL CORP.

(4106)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
25.45 TWD   -1.17%
07:14aAPEX MEDICAL : Wellell 's Audit Committee and Compensation Committee expiration
PU
06:04aAPEX MEDICAL : Announcement of the approval of release of restriction on competitive activities of directors at 2022 shareholders meeting
PU
06:04aAPEX MEDICAL : Announcement for Elected Directors on Behalf of Wellell Inc.
PU
Apex Medical : Wellell 's Audit Committee and Compensation Committee expiration

06/20/2022 | 07:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: WELLELL INC.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/06/20 Time of announcement 19:00:56
Subject 
 Wellell 's Audit Committee and
Compensation Committee expiration
Date of events 2022/06/20 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/20
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee and Compensation Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Audit Committee
 (1)Independent Director: Wan-Ying Lin
 (2)Independent Director: William Wang
 (3)Independent Director: James Wang
 (4)Independent Director: Peter Lin
 (5)Independent Director: Hsiung-Ching Lee
Compensation Committee
 (1)Independent Director: James Wang
 (2)Independent Director: Peter Lin
 (3)Director: Chia-Sheng Tsai
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Audit Committee
 (1)Independent Director: Wan-Ying Lin (National Chengchi University
            associate professor)
 (2)Independent Director: William Wang (Crystalvue's Chairman of
                           the Board)
 (3)Independent Director: James Wang (HonHai's Independent Director)
 (4)Independent Director: Peter Lin (The head of Hemu Investment Ltd.)
 (5)Independent Director: Hsiung-Ching Lee( Jiu Zhen Nan's
                          Chairman of the Board
Compensation Committee
 (1)Independent Director: James Wang (HonHai's Independent Director)
 (2)Independent Director: Peter Lin (The head of Hemu Investment Ltd.)
 (3)Director: Chia-Sheng Tsai (Yuen Foong Yu HR of senior director)
5.Name of the new position holder:
Audit Committee
 (1)Independent Director: Wan-Ying Lin
 (2)Independent Director: William Wang
 (3)Independent Director: James Wang
 (4)Independent Director: Peter Lin
 (5)Independent Director: Hsiung-Ching Lee
Compensation Committee: waiting for board's appointment
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Audit Committee
 (1)Independent Director: Wan-Ying Lin (National Chengchi University
            associate professor)
 (2)Independent Director: William Wang (Crystalvue's Chairman of
                           the Board)
 (3)Independent Director: James Wang (HonHai's Independent Director)
 (4)Independent Director: Peter Lin (The head of Hemu Investment Ltd.)
 (5)Independent Director: Hsiung-Ching Lee( Jiu Zhen Nan's
                          Chairman of the Board
Compensation Committee: waiting for board's appointment
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):
Audit Committee:2019/06/18~2022/06/17
Compensation Committee:2019/06/18~2022/06/17
10.Effective date of the new member:
Audit Committee:2022/06/20~2025/06/19
Compensation Committee:N/A
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

APEX MEDICAL Corp. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 11:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
