Apex Medical : Wellell 's Audit Committee and Compensation Committee expiration
06/20/2022 | 07:14am EDT
Provided by: WELLELL INC.
Date of announcement
2022/06/20
Wellell 's Audit Committee and
Compensation Committee expiration
Date of events
2022/06/20
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/20
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee and Compensation Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Audit Committee
(1)Independent Director: Wan-Ying Lin
(2)Independent Director: William Wang
(3)Independent Director: James Wang
(4)Independent Director: Peter Lin
(5)Independent Director: Hsiung-Ching Lee
Compensation Committee
(1)Independent Director: James Wang
(2)Independent Director: Peter Lin
(3)Director: Chia-Sheng Tsai
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Audit Committee
(1)Independent Director: Wan-Ying Lin (National Chengchi University
associate professor)
(2)Independent Director: William Wang (Crystalvue's Chairman of
the Board)
(3)Independent Director: James Wang (HonHai's Independent Director)
(4)Independent Director: Peter Lin (The head of Hemu Investment Ltd.)
(5)Independent Director: Hsiung-Ching Lee( Jiu Zhen Nan's
Chairman of the Board
Compensation Committee
(1)Independent Director: James Wang (HonHai's Independent Director)
(2)Independent Director: Peter Lin (The head of Hemu Investment Ltd.)
(3)Director: Chia-Sheng Tsai (Yuen Foong Yu HR of senior director)
5.Name of the new position holder:
Audit Committee
(1)Independent Director: Wan-Ying Lin
(2)Independent Director: William Wang
(3)Independent Director: James Wang
(4)Independent Director: Peter Lin
(5)Independent Director: Hsiung-Ching Lee
Compensation Committee: waiting for board's appointment
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Audit Committee
(1)Independent Director: Wan-Ying Lin (National Chengchi University
associate professor)
(2)Independent Director: William Wang (Crystalvue's Chairman of
the Board)
(3)Independent Director: James Wang (HonHai's Independent Director)
(4)Independent Director: Peter Lin (The head of Hemu Investment Ltd.)
(5)Independent Director: Hsiung-Ching Lee( Jiu Zhen Nan's
Chairman of the Board
Compensation Committee: waiting for board's appointment
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):
Audit Committee:2019/06/18~2022/06/17
Compensation Committee:2019/06/18~2022/06/17
10.Effective date of the new member:
Audit Committee:2022/06/20~2025/06/19
Compensation Committee:N/A
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None