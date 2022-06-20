Apex Medical : Wellell 's Audit Committee and Compensation Committee expiration

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/20 2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee and Compensation Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Audit Committee (1)Independent Director: Wan-Ying Lin (2)Independent Director: William Wang (3)Independent Director: James Wang (4)Independent Director: Peter Lin (5)Independent Director: Hsiung-Ching Lee Compensation Committee (1)Independent Director: James Wang (2)Independent Director: Peter Lin (3)Director: Chia-Sheng Tsai 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Audit Committee (1)Independent Director: Wan-Ying Lin (National Chengchi University associate professor) (2)Independent Director: William Wang (Crystalvue's Chairman of the Board) (3)Independent Director: James Wang (HonHai's Independent Director) (4)Independent Director: Peter Lin (The head of Hemu Investment Ltd.) (5)Independent Director: Hsiung-Ching Lee( Jiu Zhen Nan's Chairman of the Board Compensation Committee (1)Independent Director: James Wang (HonHai's Independent Director) (2)Independent Director: Peter Lin (The head of Hemu Investment Ltd.) (3)Director: Chia-Sheng Tsai (Yuen Foong Yu HR of senior director) 5.Name of the new position holder: Audit Committee (1)Independent Director: Wan-Ying Lin (2)Independent Director: William Wang (3)Independent Director: James Wang (4)Independent Director: Peter Lin (5)Independent Director: Hsiung-Ching Lee Compensation Committee: waiting for board's appointment 6.Resume of the new position holder: Audit Committee (1)Independent Director: Wan-Ying Lin (National Chengchi University associate professor) (2)Independent Director: William Wang (Crystalvue's Chairman of the Board) (3)Independent Director: James Wang (HonHai's Independent Director) (4)Independent Director: Peter Lin (The head of Hemu Investment Ltd.) (5)Independent Director: Hsiung-Ching Lee( Jiu Zhen Nan's Chairman of the Board Compensation Committee: waiting for board's appointment 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:term expired 9.Original term (from __________ to __________): Audit Committee:2019/06/18~2022/06/17 Compensation Committee:2019/06/18~2022/06/17 10.Effective date of the new member: Audit Committee:2022/06/20~2025/06/19 Compensation Committee:N/A 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None