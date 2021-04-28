Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Apex Medical Corp.
  News
  Summary
    4106   TW0004106000

APEX MEDICAL CORP.

(4106)
Apex Medical : 2021 ATLife

04/28/2021 | 05:37am BST
Disclaimer

APEX MEDICAL Corp. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 04:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 004 M 71,9 M 51,7 M
Net income 2020 105 M 3,75 M 2,70 M
Net cash 2020 192 M 6,90 M 4,96 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,9x
Yield 2020 1,91%
Capitalization 2 937 M 105 M 75,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart APEX MEDICAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Apex Medical Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APEX MEDICAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Heng Wei Chen General Manager
Shih Ho Chen Chief Financial Officer
Yung Chuan Li Chairman
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Wei Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APEX MEDICAL CORP.1.22%105
HENRY SCHEIN, INC.9.39%10 440
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.13.70%3 725
OWENS & MINOR, INC.37.82%2 740
SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS, INC.1.18%2 521
AS ONE CORPORATION-20.74%2 429
