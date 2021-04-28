Apex Medical : 2021 ATLife
Disclaimer
APEX MEDICAL Corp. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 04:36:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about APEX MEDICAL CORP.
Sales 2020
2 004 M
71,9 M
51,7 M
Net income 2020
105 M
3,75 M
2,70 M
Net cash 2020
192 M
6,90 M
4,96 M
P/E ratio 2020
27,9x
Yield 2020
1,91%
Capitalization
2 937 M
105 M
75,8 M
EV / Sales 2019
1,14x
EV / Sales 2020
1,35x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
61,2%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends APEX MEDICAL CORP.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.