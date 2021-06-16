|
Apex Medical : Let's meet again, in person
Medtrade WEST
DATE：July 12-14 2021
VENUE：Phoenix Convention Center - Phoenix, AZ
BOOTH NO.：829
Disclaimer
APEX MEDICAL Corp. published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 07:55:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about APEX MEDICAL CORP.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
2 004 M
72,4 M
72,4 M
|Net income 2020
|
105 M
3,78 M
3,78 M
|Net cash 2020
|
192 M
6,95 M
6,95 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|27,9x
|Yield 2020
|1,91%
|
|Capitalization
|
4 415 M
160 M
160 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|1,14x
|EV / Sales 2020
|1,35x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|61,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends APEX MEDICAL CORP.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution