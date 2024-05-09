APEX RESOURCES INC. (an exploration stage company) FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Crowe MacKay LLP 1100 - 1177 West Hastings Street Vancouver, BC V6E 4T5 Main +1 (604) 687-4511 Fax +1 (604) 687-5805 www.crowemackay.ca Independent Auditor's Report To the Shareholders of Apex Resources Inc. Opinion We have audited the financial statements of Apex Resources Inc. (the "Company"), which comprise the statements of financial position as at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and the statements of operations and comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies. In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern We draw attention to Note 2 to the financial statements which describes the material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the year ended December 31, 2023. In addition to the matter described in the Material uncertainty related to going concern section, we have determined the matters described below to be a key audit matter to be communicated in our report. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Recoverability of Exploration and Evaluation Assets As disclosed in Note 4 to the financial statements, the carrying value of Exploration and Evaluation Assets represents a significant asset of the Company. Refer to Note 2 and Note 3 to the financial statements for a description of the accounting policy and significant judgments applied to Exploration and Evaluation Assets.

At each reporting period end, management applies judgment in assessing whether there are any indicators of impairment relating to mining claims and deferred exploration costs. If there are indicators of impairment, the recoverable amount of the related asset is estimated in order to determine the extent of any impairment. Indicators of impairment may include (i) the period during which the entity has the right to explore in the specific area has expired during the year or will expire in the near future and is not expected to be renewed; (ii) substantive expenditure on further exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources in the specific area is neither budgeted nor planned; (iii) exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources in the specific area have not led to the discovery of commercially viable quantities of mineral resources and the entity has decided to discontinue such activities in the specific area; and (iv) sufficient data exists to indicate that the carrying amount of the mining claims and deferred exploration costs is unlikely to be recovered in full from successful development or by sale. No impairment indicators were identified by management as at December 31, 2023. Why the matter was determined to be a key audit matter We considered this a key audit matter due to (i) the significance of the mining claims and deferred exploration costs balance and (ii) the judgments made by management in its assessment of indicators of impairment related to mining claims and deferred exploration costs, which have resulted in a high degree of subjectivity in performing audit procedures related to these judgments applied by management. How the matter was addressed in our audit We have evaluated management's assessment of impairment indicators per IFRS 6 Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources, including but not limited to: Reviewing the Company's rights to explore in the relevant exploration areas and assessing whether the rights to tenure remained current at the year-end date;

year-end date; Assessing compliance with option agreements by reviewing agreements, and vouching cash payments and share issuances;

Enquiring with management and reviewing its future plans for further exploration and evaluation activities in the area of interest;

Assessing whether any data exists to suggest that the carrying value of the Exploration and Evaluation assets is unlikely to be recovered through development or sale; and

Assessing the adequacy of the related disclosures in Note 2, Note 3 and Note 4 to the financial statements. Other Information Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises: Management's Discussion and Analysis Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. We obtained the other information prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in this auditor's report. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process. Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Kevin Kwan. Chartered Professional Accountants Vancouver, Canada April 29, 2024

APEX RESOURCES INC. (an exploration stage company) Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars) December 31, December 31, Note 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 34,631 $ 189,952 Receivables 43,004 28,829 Prepaid expenses 2,098 2,036 Short-term investments 5 37,667 77,167 117,400 297,984 Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets 4 2,920,834 2,830,562 Credit card deposit 6 17,250 17,250 Advance 2,000 2,000 Reclamation deposits 33,620 33,620 $ 3,091,104 $ 3,181,416 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 102,176 $ 82,259 Related party payable and accrued liabilities 8 353,300 288,500 Non-current liabilities 455,476 370,759 Loans payable 9 110,000 - 565,476 370,759 Equity Share capital 7 23,710,126 23,667,626 Warrants reserve 7 989,135 989,135 Share-based payments reserve 7 3,776,124 3,776,124 Deficit (25,949,757) (25,622,228) 2,525,628 2,810,657 $ 3,091,104 $ 3,181,416 Approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on April 29, 2024. (Signed) "Jay Roberge" (Signed) "Adam Pankratz" Director Director See the accompanying notes to these financial statements.

APEX RESOURCES INC. (an exploration stage company) Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Year ended December 31, Note 2023 2022 Expenses: Directors' fees 8 $ 40,500 $ 45,000 Insurance 2,722 3,495 Interest and other 363 274 Legal, accounting and audit 27,082 29,640 Office and administration 16,991 15,599 Salaries and management fees 8 182,000 257,700 Share-based compensation 7(c) - 150,094 Shareholder communications 18,917 206 Loss before other items (288,575) (502,008) Other items: 546 Interest income 80 Unrealized loss on short-term investments 5 (39,500) (113,333) Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year $ (327,529) $ (615,261) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 36,125,459 33,624,911 Loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.01) $ (0.02) See the accompanying notes to the financial statements.

APEX RESOURCES INC. (an exploration stage company) Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Common shares without par value Number of Warrants Share-based Total Note Share capital payments Deficit shareholders' shares reserve reserve equity Balance, December 31, 2021 24,562,445 $ 23,362,487 $ 744,149 $ 3,626,030 $ (25,006,967) $ 2,725,699 Shares and warrants issued pursuant to private placements 7(b) 11,100,000 310,349 244,651 - - 555,000 Share and warrant issue costs 7(b) - (2,727) (2,148) - - (4,875) Finders' warrants 7(b) - (2,483) 2,483 - - - Options granted in April 2022 7(c) - - - 150,094 - 150,094 Net loss for the year - - - - (615,261) (615,261) Balance, December 31, 2022 35,662,445 23,667,626 989,135 3,776,124 (25,622,228) 2,810,657 Shares issued for property payments 4(i) 500,000 42,500 - - - 42,500 Net loss for the year - - - - (327,529) (327,529) Balance, December 31, 2023 36,162,445 $ 23,710,126 $ 989,135 $ 3,776,124 $ (25,949,757) $ 2,525,628 See the accompanying notes to the financial statements.

APEX RESOURCES INC. (an exploration stage company) Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Year ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities $ (327,529) Net loss for the year $ (615,261) Items not involving cash: 39,500 Unrealized loss on short-term investments 113,333 Share-based compensation - 150,094 Changes in non-cash operating working capital Receivables (14,175) (14,737) Prepaid expenses (62) 15,835 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 24,471 (9,926) Related party payable and accrued liabilities 64,800 - (212,995) (360,662) Investing activities: (52,326) Mineral property exploration and evaluation costs (21,883) (52,326) (21,883) Financing activities: Proceeds from loans 110,000 - Proceeds from private placement - 555,000 Share and warrant issue costs - (4,875) 110,000 550,125 Change in cash during the year (155,321) 167,580 Cash, beginning of year 189,952 22,372 Cash, end of year $ 34,631 $ 189,952 See the accompanying notes to the financial statements. Supplemental information $ 546 Interest received $ 80 Interest paid - - Non-cash transactions $ - Finders' warrants issued pursuant to private placement $ 2,483 Acquisition costs accrued in accounts payable $ 26,000 $ 30,554 Fair value of shares issued for property payments $ 42,500 $ -