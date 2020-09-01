Log in
Apex Resources : Announces Private Placement with a Lead Order from Palisades Goldcorp

09/01/2020 | 01:55pm EDT
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

September 1, 2020, Vancouver, BC -- Apex Resources Inc. (TSX-V: APX) ('Apex' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the 'Exchange'), it has arranged a private placement (the 'Private Placement') with a lead order from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd., issuing a total of 2,000,000 units (the 'Units') at $0.10 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $200,000.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share (the 'Shares') in the capital of the Company and one (1) non-transferable share purchase warrant (the 'Warrants').

The Warrants attached to the Units are exercisable into Shares of the Company for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.15 per Share. The Company may pay finders' fees of cash and finder's warrants (the 'Finder's Warrants') to a qualified party. The Finder's Warrants will be exercisable under the same terms as the Private Placement Warrants.

All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada. Net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for property exploration and for general working capital.

About Apex Resources Inc.

Apex is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Apex has a portfolio of quality properties including:

1. The Mount Anderson gold-silver property in the Yukon.
2. The Kena-Daylight gold property in southern BC under option to Boundary Gold and Copper Mining Ltd.
3. The Jersey-Emerald tungsten-zinc property in southern BC.
4. The Ore Hill gold property in southern BC.

Apex management has a track record of mine discovery that includes the discovery and development of the renowned Hemlo Gold Mine in Ontario and the Mengapur copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit (225Mt @ 0.59% Cu equivalent) in Malaysia now under development by Monument Mining Ltd.

About Palisades Goldcorp.

Palisades Goldcorp is Canada's new resource focused merchant bank. Palisades' management team has demonstrated track record of making money and is backed by many of the industry's most notable financiers. With junior resource equities valued at generational lows, management believes the sector is on the cusp of a major bull market move. Palisades is positioning itself with significant stakes in undervalued companies and assets with the goal of generating superior returns.

For further information on the Company's projects, visit www.apxresources.com.

Arthur G. Troup, P.Eng., Geological President and CEO

For further information please contact:
Marc Lee, Investor and Corporate Communications
Tel: (604) 628-0519 Fax: (604) 628-0446
Email: mlee@apxresources.com or info@apxresources.com

This release was prepared by Apex's management. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed 'forward-looking statements.' All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that Apex expects are forward-looking statements. Although Apex believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Apex, investors should review Apex's filings that are available at www.sedar.com or Apex's website at www.apxresources.com.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

Apex Resources Inc. published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 17:54:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,47 M -0,36 M -0,36 M
Net cash 2019 0,14 M 0,11 M 0,11 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,13x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2,76 M 2,12 M 2,12 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur G. Troup President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc H. K. Lee Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Robin Mowbray Merrifield Independent Director
Linda Dandy Independent Director
Ralph Gonzalez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APEX RESOURCES INC.30.00%2
BHP GROUP-3.65%130 723
RIO TINTO PLC2.93%103 960
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-15.67%30 226
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.61%20 729
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC69.71%12 788
