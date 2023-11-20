Apex Resources Applies to Extend Term of Share Purchase Warrants November 20, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC November 20th, 2023 -Apex Resources Inc. ("Apex" or the "Company") (TSXV: APX) announces that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to extend the term of exercise for 11,100,000 share purchase warrants ("Warrants") issued in connection with a non-brokered private placement financing on March 8th, 2022.

The amendments to the expiry date of the Warrants is as follows:

Date of Issuance Number of Warrants Outstanding Original Expiry Date Amended Expiry Date Exercise Price (Not Amended) March 8th, 2022 11,100,000 March 8th, 2024 March 8th 2025 $0.10

The Warrants remain subject to an acceleration clause whereby if the volume weighted average closing price of the Shares on the Exchange is $0.15 or more for 21 consecutive trading days at any time subsequent to the expiry of six months from the date of issuance of the Warrants, then the Company will earn the right by providing notice (the "Acceleration Notice") to the warrant holders, to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to that date which is 30 days from the date of the Acceleration Notice.

