Apex Science & Engineering : Announcement of the Board of Directors' Resolution to Convene the 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/24 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/17 3.Shareholders meeting location:4F,.NO.112,Shin-Min St., Chungho Dist,New Taipei City(The Company's meeting room) 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: (1)2021 Business Report (2)2021 Audit Committee Review Report (3)2021 Remuneration Distribution to Employees and Directors (4)2021 issuance of the fitst secured ordinary corporate bonds Report 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: (1)Proposal of 2021 Financial Statements(including consolidated financial statements) and Business Report (2)Proposal of 2021 Profit Distribution 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: (1)Amendments to partial content of the Articles of Incorporation (2)Amendments to partial content of the Rules of Procedure for Shareholders' Meetings (3)Amendments to partial content of to Company's "Proedures for Asset Acquisition & Disposal" 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/19 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/17 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None