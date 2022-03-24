Apex Science & Engineering : Announcement of the Board of Directors' Resolution to Convene the 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting
03/24/2022 | 06:09am EDT
Provided by: APEX SCIENCE & ENGINEERING CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/24
Time of announcement
17:47:15
Subject
Announcement of the Board of Directors' Resolution
to Convene the 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/03/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/24
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/17
3.Shareholders meeting location:4F,.NO.112,Shin-Min St.,
Chungho Dist,New Taipei City(The Company's meeting room)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(1)2021 Business Report
(2)2021 Audit Committee Review Report
(3)2021 Remuneration Distribution to Employees and Directors
(4)2021 issuance of the fitst secured ordinary corporate
bonds Report
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(1)Proposal of 2021 Financial Statements(including
consolidated financial statements) and Business Report
(2)Proposal of 2021 Profit Distribution
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(1)Amendments to partial content of the Articles of Incorporation
(2)Amendments to partial content of the Rules of Procedure for
Shareholders' Meetings
(3)Amendments to partial content of to Company's "Proedures for Asset
Acquisition & Disposal"
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/19
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/17
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
