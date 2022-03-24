Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Apex Science & Engineering Corp.
  News
  Summary
    3052   TW0003052007

APEX SCIENCE & ENGINEERING CORP.

(3052)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apex Science & Engineering : Announcement of the Board of Directors' Resolution to Convene the 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting

03/24/2022 | 06:09am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: APEX SCIENCE & ENGINEERING CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/24 Time of announcement 17:47:15
Subject 
 Announcement of the Board of Directors' Resolution
to Convene the 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/03/24 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/24
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/17
3.Shareholders meeting location:4F,.NO.112,Shin-Min St.,
Chungho Dist,New Taipei City(The Company's meeting room)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(1)2021 Business Report
(2)2021 Audit Committee Review Report
(3)2021 Remuneration Distribution to Employees and Directors
(4)2021 issuance of the fitst secured ordinary corporate
bonds Report
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(1)Proposal of 2021 Financial Statements(including
consolidated financial statements) and Business Report
(2)Proposal of 2021 Profit Distribution
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(1)Amendments to partial content of the Articles of Incorporation
(2)Amendments to partial content of the Rules of Procedure for
Shareholders'  Meetings
(3)Amendments to partial content of to Company's "Proedures for Asset
Acquisition & Disposal"
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/19
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/17
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Apex Science & Engineering Corp. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 10:08:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 5 218 M 182 M 182 M
Net income 2020 316 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
Net Debt 2020 2 302 M 80,4 M 80,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,38x
Yield 2020 6,08%
Capitalization 2 060 M 72,0 M 72,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 224
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart APEX SCIENCE & ENGINEERING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Apex Science & Engineering Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APEX SCIENCE & ENGINEERING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kuo Hua Kuo Chairman & General Manager
Wu Yuan Peng Deputy General Manager-Engineering Department
Hsiu Wen Fan Spokesman & Administration Director
Li Chen Lin Director
Chi Kuang Chih Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APEX SCIENCE & ENGINEERING CORP.-3.26%72
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-8.98%44 056
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-19.90%42 074
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.-10.27%11 065
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-16.74%6 832
E INK HOLDINGS INC.3.97%6 258