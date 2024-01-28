Apex Spinning & Knitting Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2023
January 28, 2024 at 02:21 am EST
Apex Spinning & Knitting Mills Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended December 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was BDT 1,466.39 million compared to BDT 1,143.71 million a year ago. Net income was BDT 8.56 million compared to BDT 9.24 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was BDT 1.02 compared to BDT 1.1 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was BDT 2,775.81 million compared to BDT 1,864.03 million a year ago. Net income was BDT 16.04 million compared to BDT 14.45 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was BDT 1.91 compared to BDT 1.72 a year ago.