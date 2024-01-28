Apex Spinning & Knitting Mills Limited is a Bangladesh-based vertically integrated company, which manufactures knit garments. The Company owns and operates a 100% export oriented vertically integrated knitting, dyeing, and finishing and garment factory. It specializes in infant, children, and womenswear using fabrics produced in-house. The Company is equipped to produce a range of solid-dyed, yarn-dyed, and all-over printed fabrics using a variety of designs provided by the customer. It can also generate design ideas from its in-house design department. Its in-house fabrics can be circular, or warp knit in various compositions ranging from 100% cotton to nylon microfiber and gauges. The Company is also equipped with in-house facilities for embroidery and placement print to offer its customers a variety of product complexity and design. It has over 52 sewing lines, which are equipped to produce 2.8 to 3.0 million garment pieces per month. Its factory is located in Gazipur, Bangladesh.