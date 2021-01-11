Log in
Apex Technology Acquisition Corp. : and AvePoint to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Events

01/11/2021 | 04:07pm EST
Apex Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: APXT) and AvePoint, the largest data management solutions provider for the Microsoft cloud, today announced that they will participate in two upcoming investor events.

  • Jeff Epstein, Co-Chief Executive Officer and CFO of Apex Technology Acquisition Corp., and Dr. Tianyi Jiang, AvePoint’s co-founder and CEO, will participate in the Jefferies Software Virtual Bus Tour on Thursday, January 14th at 10:15 AM ET (7:15 AM PT)
  • Jeff Epstein and Dr. Tianyi Jiang will also participate in the Northland Securities SPAC Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 20th at 8:00 AM ET (5:00 AM PT)

Individuals may access the live webcasts of the presentations by visiting the Apex Technology Acquisition Corp. Investor Relations website here.

About AvePoint

AvePoint enables you to collaborate with confidence. Our data management solutions help our diverse, global customer base overcome complex transformation, governance, and compliance challenges in the Microsoft cloud. A five-time winner of the Global Microsoft Partner of the Year award, AvePoint offers the only full suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage and protect data in Microsoft 365. More than 7 million cloud users, including a quarter of the Fortune 500, rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Our multi-tenant solutions are available from over a dozen distributors in more than 100 cloud marketplaces worldwide. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com.

About Apex Technology Acquisition Corp.

Apex is a special purpose acquisition corporation led by co-CEOs Jeff Epstein, the former CFO of Oracle, and Brad Koenig, the former head of Goldman Sachs’ global technology investment banking team. For more information about Apex, visit https://apexacquisitioncorp.com/.


© Business Wire 2021
