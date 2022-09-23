Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. APG|SGA SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APGN   CH0019107025

APG|SGA SA

(APGN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-09-22 am EDT
174.00 CHF   +0.58%
09/23APG|SGA : Claudia Fischbacher appointed new Head of HR and Member of the Management Board
09/19APG|SGA SA(SWX : APGN) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
09/06APG|SGA : Poster of the Month – the winners have been confirmed
APG|SGA : Claudia Fischbacher appointed new Head of HR and Member of the Management Board

09/23/2022 | 12:00am EDT
Claudia Fischbacher appointed new Head of HR and Member of the APG|SGA Management Board [Ad hoc release as per Art. 53 LR] Sept. 23, 2022

As of 1 January 2023, APG|SGA is expanding its Management Board and has appointed Claudia Fischbacher as its new Head of HR. She will succeed Marcel Seiler, who is retiring from APG|SGA of his own accord at the end of the year after over eleven years as Head of HR, and assume his duties.


By incorporating HR into its Management Board, APG|SGA is highlighting the growing importance and challenges of strategic and operational HR issues for successful and sustainable business development.

Claudia Fischbacher has been Deputy Head of HR at APG|SGA since March 2020. Prior to that, she spent several years in managerial positions (including at TX Group and Magazine zum Globus). She has a total of 15 years' experience in HR roles.

APG SGA SA published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 03:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 307 M 313 M 313 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 54,1 M 55,1 M 55,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 6,32%
Capitalization 521 M 531 M 531 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 483
Free-Float 41,3%
APG|SGA SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends APG|SGA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 174,00 CHF
Average target price 205,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Managers and Directors
Markus Ehrle Chief Executive Officer
Beat Hermann CFO, Head-Finance & International
Daniel Hofer Chairman
Christian Gotter Head-Operations
Markus Scheidegger Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APG|SGA SA-13.07%537
STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA-45.37%2 119
VGI-31.52%1 338
PLAN B MEDIA-4.58%830
CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.-52.57%748
ELETROMIDIA S.A.8.60%292