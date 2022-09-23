APG|SGA : Claudia Fischbacher appointed new Head of HR and Member of the Management Board

Back
Claudia Fischbacher appointed new Head of HR and Member of the APG|SGA Management Board
[Ad hoc release as per Art. 53 LR]
Sept. 23, 2022
As of 1 January 2023, APG|SGA is expanding its Management Board and has appointed Claudia Fischbacher as its new Head of HR. She will succeed Marcel Seiler, who is retiring from APG|SGA of his own accord at the end of the year after over eleven years as Head of HR, and assume his duties.
By incorporating HR into its Management Board, APG|SGA is highlighting the growing importance and challenges of strategic and operational HR issues for successful and sustainable business development.
Claudia Fischbacher has been Deputy Head of HR at APG|SGA since March 2020. Prior to that, she spent several years in managerial positions (including at TX Group and Magazine zum Globus). She has a total of 15 years' experience in HR roles.
