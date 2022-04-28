Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. APG|SGA SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APGN   CH0019107025

APG|SGA SA

(APGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04/28 11:30:57 am EDT
186.00 CHF   -0.53%
11:44aAPG|SGA GENERAL MEETING : shareholders approve all motions by a clear majority – dividend payment of CHF 11 per share
PU
04/01APG|SGA : Poster of the month – the winners have been confirmed
PU
03/16APG|SGA : Letter to shareholders 2021-2 (6.6 MB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

APG|SGA General Meeting: shareholders approve all motions by a clear majority – dividend payment of CHF 11 per share

04/28/2022 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Back

APG|SGA General Meeting: shareholders approve all motions by a clear majority - dividend payment of CHF 11 per share [Ad hoc notification as defined in Art. 53 KR] April 28, 2022

At the APG|SGA AG General Meeting on April 28, 2022, the shareholders approved all motions of the Board of Directors by a clear majority. A dividend of CHF 11 will be issued.

In line with the federal authorities' "COVID-19 Ordinance 3", the General Meeting took place without physical presence to protect shareholders and employees. Shareholders were able to exercise their rights by postal or electronic channels through the independent proxy. 87.8% of shareholders with voting rights were represented.

All members up for re-election were confirmed for a further year. The Board of Directors comprises Dr. Daniel Hofer (President), Xavier Le Clef (Vice President), Dr. Maya Bundt, Jolanda Grob, Stéphane Prigent and Markus Scheidegger. Jolanda Grob (Chair) and Markus Scheidegger were re-elected to the Board of Directors' Remuneration Committee.

The Annual Report, the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2021 were approved. The members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Executive Board were discharged for the 2021 financial year. The remuneration for the Board of Directors as well as the fixed and variable compensation for the Executive Board were approved with over 90% of votes. With a majority of 99.3%, the General Meeting approved payment of a dividend of CHF 11 for the 2021 financial year.

Disclaimer

APG SGA SA published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 15:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about APG|SGA SA
11:44aAPG|SGA GENERAL MEETING : shareholders approve all motions by a clear majority – div..
PU
04/01APG|SGA : Poster of the month – the winners have been confirmed
PU
03/16APG|SGA : Letter to shareholders 2021-2 (6.6 MB)
PU
03/16APG|SGA : Rapport financier 2021 (6,7 Mio)
PU
03/16APG|SGA's FY21 Income Slips On Lower Operating Profit
MT
03/16APG|SGA : Letter to Shareholders / Annual Report 2021
PU
03/11APG|SGA SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/04APG|SGA : Poster of the month – the winners have been confirmed
PU
03/01SWISS POSTER AWARD : Welti-Furrer Fine Art AG wins the «Poster of the Year 2021» award
PU
2021APG|SGA Wins Ads Concession On Lausanne, Switzerland, Public Transport
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 314 M 324 M 324 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 58,3 M 60,1 M 60,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 5,88%
Capitalization 560 M 578 M 578 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 483
Free-Float 40,9%
Chart APG|SGA SA
Duration : Period :
APG|SGA SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APG|SGA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 187,00 CHF
Average target price 216,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Managers and Directors
Markus Ehrle Chief Executive Officer
Beat Hermann CFO, Head-Finance & International
Daniel Hofer Chairman
Christian Gotter Head-Operations
Markus Scheidegger Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APG|SGA SA-6.03%578
STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA-19.12%3 349
VGI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-24.85%1 615
CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.-14.20%1 339
PLAN B MEDIA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED1.31%946
ELETROMIDIA S.A.38.00%383