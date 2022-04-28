APG|SGA General Meeting: shareholders approve all motions by a clear majority – dividend payment of CHF 11 per share

Back

April 28, 2022

At the APG|SGA AG General Meeting on April 28, 2022, the shareholders approved all motions of the Board of Directors by a clear majority. A dividend of CHF 11 will be issued.

In line with the federal authorities' "COVID-19 Ordinance 3", the General Meeting took place without physical presence to protect shareholders and employees. Shareholders were able to exercise their rights by postal or electronic channels through the independent proxy. 87.8% of shareholders with voting rights were represented.

All members up for re-election were confirmed for a further year. The Board of Directors comprises Dr. Daniel Hofer (President), Xavier Le Clef (Vice President), Dr. Maya Bundt, Jolanda Grob, Stéphane Prigent and Markus Scheidegger. Jolanda Grob (Chair) and Markus Scheidegger were re-elected to the Board of Directors' Remuneration Committee.

The Annual Report, the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2021 were approved. The members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Executive Board were discharged for the 2021 financial year. The remuneration for the Board of Directors as well as the fixed and variable compensation for the Executive Board were approved with over 90% of votes. With a majority of 99.3%, the General Meeting approved payment of a dividend of CHF 11 for the 2021 financial year.