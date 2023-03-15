Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  APG|SGA SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APGN   CH0019107025

APG|SGA SA

(APGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:31:46 2023-03-14 pm EDT
169.00 CHF   +1.81%
Apg|sga : Letter to Shareholders / Annual Report 2022
PU
Apg|sga : increases its focus on corporate responsibility and appoints new Head of Sustainability
PU
Global Cdp Ranking : APG|SGA rated A- for responsible, climate-friendly commitment
PU
APG|SGA : Letter to Shareholders / Annual Report 2022

03/15/2023 | 01:10am EDT
Letter to Shareholders / Annual Report 2022 [Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] March 15, 2023

Significant increase in operational performance.
Portfolio successfully developed in areas of digitalization, data and programmatics.
Sustainability a key element of company strategy.
Financial situation very sound.
Dividend of CHF 11 per share.

In brief
- Advertising revenues in Switzerland increase by 18.1% to CHF 297.2 million
- Decrease in advertising revenues in Serbia of 8.0% to CHF 13.4 million (steady in local currency terms)
- EBITDA margin: 12.8% (previous year: 9.6%)
- EBIT margin: 9.4% (previous year: 5.7%)
- Consolidated net income of CHF 23.4 million (previous year: CHF 12.7 million)
- Free cash flow of CHF 14.0 million (previous year: CHF 5.5 million)

More information and download and current key figures

Attachments

Disclaimer

APG SGA SA published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 05:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
