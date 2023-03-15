APG|SGA : Letter to Shareholders / Annual Report 2022

Back
Letter to Shareholders / Annual Report 2022
March 15, 2023
Significant increase in operational performance.
Portfolio successfully developed in areas of digitalization, data and programmatics.
Sustainability a key element of company strategy.
Financial situation very sound.
Dividend of CHF 11 per share.
In brief
- Advertising revenues in Switzerland increase by 18.1% to CHF 297.2 million
- Decrease in advertising revenues in Serbia of 8.0% to CHF 13.4 million (steady in local currency terms)
- EBITDA margin: 12.8% (previous year: 9.6%)
- EBIT margin: 9.4% (previous year: 5.7%)
- Consolidated net income of CHF 23.4 million (previous year: CHF 12.7 million)
- Free cash flow of CHF 14.0 million (previous year: CHF 5.5 million)
