BackLetter to Shareholders / Half-year Report 2024 [Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] July 26, 2024
Growth in advertising revenues. Margin optimization thanks to lower fees. Further expansion of digital portfolio.
In brief
- Advertising revenue: CHF 150.5 million; +1.1% (Switzerland +0.9%, International +5.3%)
- EBITDA: CHF 19.0 million; + 6.0%
- EBIT: CHF 14.2 million; +11.4%
- Consolidated net income: CHF 11.9 million; +12.7%
- Free cash flow: CHF +2.5 million
More information
www.apgsga.ch/en/apgsga-investor-relations/reports/
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
APG SGA SA published this content on 26 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2024 03:54:00 UTC.