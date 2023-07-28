EBITDA: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation of property, plant, and equipment, and amortization of intangible assets

4 APG|SGA SA Letter to shareholders July 28, 2023

Dear Shareholder

General business development

Following a strong prior-year period, APG|SGA succeeded in increasing its revenues in the first half of 2023 and recorded positive development in all segments. This was accompanied by targeted expansion of the portfolio, particularly digital and programmatic products, along with further measures for process and cost optimization. The Group also created the organizational prerequisites that will allow the consistent on going exploitation of opportunities provided by advances in digitalization and technological developments.

The compelling qualities of Out of Home media, an advertising medium with wide reach and high impact, enabled it to increase its market share of the media mix. Nonetheless, the challenging geopolitical and macroeconomic framework conditions continue to lead to a pronounced short-term approach to planning and roll-out of campaigns on the part of advertising clients.

APG|SGA Group

In the first half of 2023, the APG|SGA Group achieved advertising revenues totaling CHF 148.8 million,

representing­sales growth of 5.7%. Real estate revenue came in 5.6% below the previous year's period. ­Other operating income (gains from the sale of obsolete property, plant and equipment) amounted to ­just CHF 0.6 million in the reporting period (previous year: CHF 1.5 million). This resulted in operating income ­of CHF 150.3 million in the first half of 2023, representing an increase of 4.9%.

Fees and commissions represented 60.1% of advertising revenue in the first half-year of 2023, a slight increase on the previous year's level of 59.9%. Personnel expenses increased by 5.9% compared with the previous year's period. Compensation for short-time work reduced this expense in the previous year's period. Operating and administrative costs increased by 5.7% in the reporting period, driven by increased costs for

energy­ and services. Operating margins experienced a slight decrease compared with the previous year's

­period - driven by temporary product mix effects and declining gains from sale of property, plant and equipment in particular - to reach 12.0% of EBITDA (previous year: 12.9%) and 8.5% of EBIT (previous year: 9.0%).

An improved financial result and a lower burden from income tax led to a 3.4% increase in consolidated net income in the first half-year of 2023, reaching CHF 10.5 million.

Cash flow

The first half of 2023 saw operating cash flow of CHF -2.0 million (previous year: CHF -6.2 million). This improvement over the previous year's period was primarily driven by the change in net current assets.

Cash flow from operating activities is subject to seasonal fluctuations and is always significantly lower in the first half of the year than the second. After cash flow from investment activities of CHF -1.3 million was taken into account, free cash flow amounted to CHF -3.3 million.

Balance sheet

The balance sheet total fell by CHF 32.6 million in the first half of 2023 to CHF 156.8 million. Although non-current assets decreased by only CHF 3.8 million, current assets decreased by CHF 28.8 million. As­ at June 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents amounted to CHF 17.2 million. This reduction is primarily