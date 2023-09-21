Back

Sept. 21, 2023

The APG|SGA Board of Directors has appointed Nico Müller (43) as the new CFO of APG|SGA and Member of the Management Board. The renowned finance expert has extensive experience in various leadership roles in the financial sector. Nico Müller has been Head of Group Finance at Acino Group since 2021. Prior to that, he held various management positions at both KPMG and the Dätwyler Group. Nico Müller will take up his new role at APG|SGA on 1 March 2024. He will succeed Beat Hermann who - as already communicated - will be leaving APG|SGA at the end of March 2024.

43-year-old Nico Müller has a degree in Business Administration/Economics from the University of Bern. He is a Federal Chartered Accountant and successfully completed further training at the CFA Institute as a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Markus Ehrle, CEO of APG|SGA, says: "Nico Müller is an implementation- and results-focussed finance leader with extensive experience in international, listed corporate groups. We're delighted that he's joining APG|SGA and look forward to continuing our success story with him."

"APG|SGA is an established, forward-looking company with a distinct market position. I'm really looking forward to my new role, as well as working with my future team and the Management Board," says Nico Müller.

Following a brief hand-over period in March 2024, Nico Müller will succeed Beat Hermann. Daniel Hofer, Chairman of APG|SGA, would like to thank already now: "Beat Hermann has made a significant contribution to the success of APG|SGA over the past eleven years, thanks to his comprehensive knowledge and exemplary personal commitment. The Board of Directors and Management Board would like to thank him and wish him all the best for his future career."