APG SGA SA is a Switzerland-based holding company that, through with its subsidiaries, is principally engaged in the provision of outdoor advertising services. The Company provides out-of-home media services, including networks of pasted, illuminated and electronic posters. The Company covers all aspects of Out of Home advertising: on the street, at the airport, in shopping centers and train stations, in mountain regions and on public transport. The Company's domestic wholly owned subsidiaries include APG, Allgemeine Plakatgesellschaft APG, Bercher SA Publicite Generale, APG-SGA Traffic AG, Paron AG, Sportart AG and Swiss Poster Research Plus AG, among others. The Company also operates in Montenegro, Romania and Serbia. In March 2014, it acquired the remaining 50% interest, which it did not already own, in Impacta AG, Bahnhof- und Aussenwerbung and Ecofer AG, Bern-based providers of outdoor advertising services.