BackPublication of APG|SGA Annual Report 2023 and Financial Report 2023 [Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] March 14, 2024
The detailed APG|SGA Annual Report 2023 (in three languages: German/French/English) and the APG|SGA Financial Report 2023 (in English) were published today.
The results for the financial year 2023 were published on 27 February 2024. All documents are available to download at the following link: www.apgsga.ch/en/investor-relations/finanzberichte
