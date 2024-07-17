APG|SGA : and Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn/Gornergrat Bahn extend their partnership
July 17, 2024 at 03:07 am EDT
July 17, 2024
BVZ Holding AG is extending its successful, long-standing partnership with APG|SGA. The BVZ railway group includes the Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn and the two top tourist brands, Gornergrat Bahn and Glacier Express. Around 10 million passengers travel on BVZ railways every year. This decision means APG|SGA can continue to offer its advertising customers attractive analog and digital communication solutions - from Andermatt to Zermatt up to the Gornergrat - further strengthening its leading market position for high-impact Out of Home media in the mountains in Switzerland's largest and best-known tourist regions.
As a partner to BVZ Holding AG, APG|SGA markets 166 analog and four high-quality digital advertising spaces in popular mountain formats (F12P, BigPoster, ePanel, Leuchter, F200, F12 and StationFlag) along railway routes. The Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn stretches over 144 km from Zermatt to Disentis and from Andermatt to Göschenen, climbing a total of around 3,300 meters in altitude. It passes through 49 tunnels and galleries, crosses over 60 bridges and connects 44 stations along its route. Around 8.5 million passengers use the Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn every year. The Gornergrat Bahn is an electric cog railway that runs for 9.34 km. It goes from Zermatt to the Gornergrat, located at 3,089 meters above sea level amid 29 4,000-meter peaks. Around 800,000 passengers from all over the world travel to this popular mountain destination, which offers the best view of the Matterhorn.
With a variety of advertising opportunities along the route, APG|SGA offers advertising companies the opportunity to present their products and services to a broad target audience. The attractive advertising spaces offer a unique opportunity to achieve high visibility and reach. With thousands of passengers using the routes every day, advertisers can communicate their message effectively and make their brand known.
Christian Senn, Head of Partner Management, Central Region, is delighted: "After concluding long-term contracts with Jungfraubahnen and Zermatt Bergbahnen AG, the extension of our partnership with BVZ Holding AG represents another important step towards the sustainable development of our portfolio."
APG SGA SA is a Switzerland-based holding company that, through with its subsidiaries, is principally engaged in the provision of outdoor advertising services. The Company provides out-of-home media services, including networks of pasted, illuminated and electronic posters. The Company covers all aspects of Out of Home advertising: on the street, at the airport, in shopping centers and train stations, in mountain regions and on public transport. The Company's domestic wholly owned subsidiaries include APG, Allgemeine Plakatgesellschaft APG, Bercher SA Publicite Generale, APG-SGA Traffic AG, Paron AG, Sportart AG and Swiss Poster Research Plus AG, among others. The Company also operates in Montenegro, Romania and Serbia. In March 2014, it acquired the remaining 50% interest, which it did not already own, in Impacta AG, Bahnhof- und Aussenwerbung and Ecofer AG, Bern-based providers of outdoor advertising services.