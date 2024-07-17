Back

BVZ Holding AG is extending its successful, long-standing partnership with APG|SGA. The BVZ railway group includes the Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn and the two top tourist brands, Gornergrat Bahn and Glacier Express. Around 10 million passengers travel on BVZ railways every year. This decision means APG|SGA can continue to offer its advertising customers attractive analog and digital communication solutions - from Andermatt to Zermatt up to the Gornergrat - further strengthening its leading market position for high-impact Out of Home media in the mountains in Switzerland's largest and best-known tourist regions.

As a partner to BVZ Holding AG, APG|SGA markets 166 analog and four high-quality digital advertising spaces in popular mountain formats (F12P, BigPoster, ePanel, Leuchter, F200, F12 and StationFlag) along railway routes. The Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn stretches over 144 km from Zermatt to Disentis and from Andermatt to Göschenen, climbing a total of around 3,300 meters in altitude. It passes through 49 tunnels and galleries, crosses over 60 bridges and connects 44 stations along its route. Around 8.5 million passengers use the Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn every year. The Gornergrat Bahn is an electric cog railway that runs for 9.34 km. It goes from Zermatt to the Gornergrat, located at 3,089 meters above sea level amid 29 4,000-meter peaks. Around 800,000 passengers from all over the world travel to this popular mountain destination, which offers the best view of the Matterhorn.

With a variety of advertising opportunities along the route, APG|SGA offers advertising companies the opportunity to present their products and services to a broad target audience. The attractive advertising spaces offer a unique opportunity to achieve high visibility and reach. With thousands of passengers using the routes every day, advertisers can communicate their message effectively and make their brand known.

Christian Senn, Head of Partner Management, Central Region, is delighted: "After concluding long-term contracts with Jungfraubahnen and Zermatt Bergbahnen AG, the extension of our partnership with BVZ Holding AG represents another important step towards the sustainable development of our portfolio."



