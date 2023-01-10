APG|SGA : increases its focus on corporate responsibility and appoints new Head of Sustainability

Back

Jan. 10, 2023

APG|SGA is increasing its focus on sustainability and corporate responsibility by creating an additional role for this. Andres Trautmann is its new Head of Sustainability. He is responsible for implementing the APG|SGA Corporate Responsibility Strategy (CRS) and will even more closely align the key issues of environmental management and social responsibility with future requirements.

Andres Trautmann took up his role in November 2022 and his remit at APG|SGA will primarily involve reducing emissions along the value chain and continuing to develop climate-neutral products and other CSR issues. He reports directly to senior management and his position is part of the Finance & International Division led by CFO Beat Hermann, who says: "As a result of our commitment to a net-zero target, APG|SGA is pursuing an ambitious reduction in carbon emissions, while resolutely pushing ahead with the expansion of sustainable products and innovations. I'm delighted that Andres Trautmann is joining us. He is a seasoned professional and has the necessary knowledge and experience to further develop APG|SGA's voluntarily high sustainability standards for the future benefit of the environment and society."

Andres Trautmann (40) has a Masters in International Relations and has completed further training in sports management and corporate responsibility. He held various sustainability and ethics roles at Swiss Olympic for around 10 years. He has also held advisory roles on good governance and compliance. At APG|SGA, his expertise will provide the momentum to meet the increasing sustainability challenges in line with international developments and create significant transparency for KPIs.

