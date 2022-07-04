Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. APG|SGA SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APGN   CH0019107025

APG|SGA SA

(APGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-07-01 am EDT
181.00 CHF   +2.84%
05:53aNEW VIRTUAL EXHIBITION IN THE APG|SGA EPOSTER GALLERY : spotlight on dance posters
PU
02:43aAPG|SGA : Poster of the Month – the winners have been confirmed
PU
06/28APG|SGA : Digital advertising at Zurich Airport is now even more attractive – 10 new XXL eBoards in Arrival 1
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New virtual exhibition in the APG|SGA ePoster Gallery: spotlight on dance posters

07/04/2022 | 05:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Back

New virtual exhibition in the APG|SGA ePoster Gallery: spotlight on dance posters July 4, 2022

Three times a year, the APG|SGA ePoster Gallery brings the charm of vintage posters to life by telling the stories behind poster art from the last century to the present day. The latest exhibition invites viewers to get down and feel the beat by shining a spotlight on posters depicting dance. The exhibition features thirty Swiss cultural posters, dating from 1922 to 2016, selected from the collection at the Museum für Gestaltung Zürich.

Dance can be wonderfully fluid, precise, fiery or elegant. But how to visually convey this range of movement on posters? Poster artists have been asking themselves this question for decades, constantly coming up with new creative solutions. The most effective depictions remain surprisingly timeless. Take a true classic, for example: 'Zürcher Presseball' by Ernst Keller. This illustration of a dancing couple is strikingly minimalist and modern. This poster could be reprinted and hung again today - at first glance, you probably wouldn't even guess that it dates from 1932.

The APG|SGA ePoster Gallery exhibition incorporates a total of 30 dance-themed posters dating from between 1922 and 2016, offering viewers plenty of opportunities to guess the artistic epoch. They were selected by Nico Lazúla Baur, archivist at the Museum für Gestaltung in Zurich. In an interview, she provides her expert perspective on the graphic design. Click here to view the gallery and read the interview.

Panorama of poster art
The poster collection at the Museum of Design Zurich is one of the most important archives of its kind in the world. It contains around 350'000 objects, with about 150'000 digitally catalogued, all documenting the national and international history of the poster from its origins to the present day. From this pool, the APG|SGA eMuseum draws exhibits for its occasional virtual exhibitions, which have provided financial and cultural support for the museum for years now. The diversity of historical, thematic and geographic subjects results in both a panorama of poster art and a glimpse into a visual archive of day-to-day life.

Disclaimer

APG SGA SA published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 09:52:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about APG|SGA SA
05:53aNEW VIRTUAL EXHIBITION IN THE APG|SG : spotlight on dance posters
PU
02:43aAPG|SGA : Poster of the Month – the winners have been confirmed
PU
06/28APG|SGA : Digital advertising at Zurich Airport is now even more attractive – 10 new..
PU
05/03APG|SGA SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/28APG|SGA GENERAL MEETING : shareholders approve all motions by a clear majority – div..
PU
04/01APG|SGA : Poster of the month – the winners have been confirmed
PU
03/16APG|SGA : Letter to shareholders 2021-2 (6.6 MB)
PU
03/16APG|SGA : Rapport financier 2021 (6,7 Mio)
PU
03/16APG|SGA's FY21 Income Slips On Lower Operating Profit
MT
03/16APG|SGA : Letter to Shareholders / Annual Report 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 314 M 326 M 326 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 58,3 M 60,5 M 60,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 6,08%
Capitalization 542 M 563 M 563 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 483
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart APG|SGA SA
Duration : Period :
APG|SGA SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APG|SGA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 181,00 CHF
Average target price 216,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Managers and Directors
Markus Ehrle Chief Executive Officer
Beat Hermann CFO, Head-Finance & International
Daniel Hofer Chairman
Christian Gotter Head-Operations
Markus Scheidegger Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APG|SGA SA-9.05%563
STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA-37.09%2 571
VGI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-24.85%1 558
PLAN B MEDIA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-14.38%787
CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.-66.77%523
ELETROMIDIA S.A.-1.20%260