New virtual exhibition in the APG|SGA ePoster Gallery: spotlight on dance posters

July 4, 2022

Three times a year, the APG|SGA ePoster Gallery brings the charm of vintage posters to life by telling the stories behind poster art from the last century to the present day. The latest exhibition invites viewers to get down and feel the beat by shining a spotlight on posters depicting dance. The exhibition features thirty Swiss cultural posters, dating from 1922 to 2016, selected from the collection at the Museum für Gestaltung Zürich.

Dance can be wonderfully fluid, precise, fiery or elegant. But how to visually convey this range of movement on posters? Poster artists have been asking themselves this question for decades, constantly coming up with new creative solutions. The most effective depictions remain surprisingly timeless. Take a true classic, for example: 'Zürcher Presseball' by Ernst Keller. This illustration of a dancing couple is strikingly minimalist and modern. This poster could be reprinted and hung again today - at first glance, you probably wouldn't even guess that it dates from 1932.

The APG|SGA ePoster Gallery exhibition incorporates a total of 30 dance-themed posters dating from between 1922 and 2016, offering viewers plenty of opportunities to guess the artistic epoch. They were selected by Nico Lazúla Baur, archivist at the Museum für Gestaltung in Zurich. In an interview, she provides her expert perspective on the graphic design. Click here to view the gallery and read the interview.

Panorama of poster art

The poster collection at the Museum of Design Zurich is one of the most important archives of its kind in the world. It contains around 350'000 objects, with about 150'000 digitally catalogued, all documenting the national and international history of the poster from its origins to the present day. From this pool, the APG|SGA eMuseum draws exhibits for its occasional virtual exhibitions, which have provided financial and cultural support for the museum for years now. The diversity of historical, thematic and geographic subjects results in both a panorama of poster art and a glimpse into a visual archive of day-to-day life.