|
Aphria : Q3 FY21 Financial Statements
Aphria Inc.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2021 AND FEBRUARY 29, 2020
(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted)
Aphria Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
|
|
Note
|
February 28,
|
May 31,
|
|
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$ 267,134
|
$ 497,222
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
81,890
|
55,796
|
|
Prepaids and other current assets
|
4
|
|
34,732
|
42,983
|
|
Inventory
|
5
|
|
313,794
|
264,321
|
|
Biological assets
|
6
|
|
27,065
|
28,341
|
|
Current portion of convertible notes receivable
|
11
|
|
6,089
|
14,626
|
|
|
|
|
730,704
|
903,289
|
|
Capital assets
|
8
|
|
644,711
|
587,163
|
|
Intangible assets
|
9
|
|
669,703
|
363,037
|
|
Promissory notes receivable
|
|
|
3,000
|
--
|
|
Long-term investments
|
12
|
|
11,292
|
27,016
|
|
Goodwill
|
10
|
|
745,908
|
617,934
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,805,318
|
$ 2,498,439
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank indebtedness
|
14
|
|
$ --
|
$ 537
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
15
|
|
168,230
|
153,652
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
21,246
|
6,410
|
|
Current portion of lease liabilities
|
|
|
1,756
|
1,315
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
16
|
|
25,759
|
8,467
|
|
|
|
|
216,991
|
170,381
|
|
Long- term liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
|
45,004
|
5,828
|
|
Long-term debt
|
16
|
|
233,356
|
129,637
|
|
Convertible debentures
|
17
|
|
622,796
|
270,783
|
|
Contingent consideration
|
10
|
|
76,196
|
--
|
|
Deferred tax liability, net
|
13
|
|
44,625
|
83,468
|
|
|
|
|
1,238,968
|
660,097
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
18
|
|
2,079,173
|
1,846,938
|
|
Warrants
|
19
|
|
360
|
360
|
|
Share-based payment reserve
|
|
|
29,661
|
27,721
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(6,047)
|
(1,269)
|
|
Deficit
|
|
|
(595,182)
|
(61,215)
|
|
|
|
|
1,507,965
|
1,812,535
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
21
|
|
58,385
|
25,807
|
|
|
|
|
1,566,350
|
1,838,342
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,805,318
|
$ 2,498,439
|
Nature of operations (Note 1),
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies (Note 32),
|
|
|
|
|
Subsequent events (Note 34)
|
|
|
|
|
Approved on behalf of the Board:
|
|
|
|
|
"Renah Persofsky"
|
"Irwin Simon"
|
|
|
Signed: Director
|
Signed: Director
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
Aphria Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
For the nine months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N ote
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
Net revenue
|
22
|
$
|
153,638
|
$ 144,424
|
$
|
459,859
|
$ 391,136
|
Cost of goods sold
|
23
|
|
115,872
|
108,733
|
|
335,008
|
297,403
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit before fair value adjustments
|
|
|
37,766
|
35,691
|
|
124,851
|
93,733
|
Fair value adjustment on sale of inventory
|
|
|
45,044
|
16,383
|
|
102,600
|
36,060
|
Fair value adjustment on growth of biological assets
|
6
|
|
(38,967)
|
(40,267)
|
|
(124,209)
|
(86,912)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
31,689
|
59,575
|
|
146,460
|
144,585
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
24
|
|
26,095
|
27,920
|
|
82,239
|
72,301
|
Share
|
-based compensation
|
25
|
|
36,271
|
5,126
|
|
54,127
|
17,645
|
Selling
|
|
|
|
7,632
|
5,089
|
|
22,383
|
12,731
|
Amortization
|
|
|
13,792
|
5,352
|
|
24,848
|
16,256
|
Marketing and promotion
|
|
|
|
4,041
|
4,185
|
|
15,421
|
16,611
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
158
|
710
|
|
|
586
|
1,992
|
Transaction costs
|
|
|
12,013
|
2,478
|
|
37,637
|
3,904
|
|
|
|
|
100,002
|
50,860
|
|
237,241
|
141,440
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
(68,313)
|
8,715
|
|
(90,781)
|
3,145
|
Finance income (expense), net
|
26
|
|
(10,025)
|
(7,352)
|
|
(23,302)
|
(17,615)
|
Non-operating income (expense), net
|
27
|
|
(276,507)
|
9,848
|
|
(383,626)
|
34,719
|
(Loss) income before income taxes
|
|
|
(354,845)
|
11,211
|
|
(497,709)
|
20,249
|
Income taxes (recovery)
|
13
|
|
|
6,151
|
5,514
|
|
(11,020)
|
6,040
|
Net (loss) incom e
|
|
|
(360,996)
|
5,697
|
|
(486,689)
|
14,209
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income
|
|
|
|
(5,836)
|
(734)
|
|
|
(4,778)
|
(2,729)
|
Comprehensive (loss) income
|
|
$
|
(366,832)
|
$ 4,963
|
$
|
(491,467)
|
$ 11,480
|
Total com prehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders of Aphria Inc.
|
|
|
(385,279)
|
5,893
|
|
(538,745)
|
12,944
|
Non-controlling interests
|
21
|
|
18,447
|
(930)
|
|
47,278
|
(1,464)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(366,832)
|
$ 4,963
|
$
|
(491,467)
|
$ 11,480
|
Weighted average number of common shares - basic
|
|
316,670,951
|
257,517,234
|
299,130,624
|
253,477,710
|
Weighted average number of common shares - diluted
|
|
316,670,951
|
257,955,708
|
299,130,624
|
254,010,666
|
(Loss) incom e per share - basic
|
29
|
|
$
|
(1.14)
|
$ 0.02
|
|
$
|
(1.63)
|
$ 0.06
|
(Loss) incom e per share - diluted
|
29
|
|
$
|
(1.14)
|
$ 0.02
|
|
$
|
(1.63)
|
$ 0.06
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
Aphria Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share- based
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
Share capital
|
Warrants
|
other
|
Retained
|
controlling
|
|
|
|
payment
|
|
Total
|
|
common shares
|
|
(Note 18)
|
(Note 19)
|
comprehensive
|
earnings
|
interests
|
|
|
|
reserve
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
loss
|
|
|
(Note 21)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at May 31, 2019
|
250,989,120
|
|
$ 1,655,273
|
$ 1,336
|
|
$ 36,151
|
|
$ (119)
|
|
$ 12,103
|
|
$ 28,409
|
|
$ 1,733,153
|
Share issuance - January 2020 bought deal
|
14,044,944
|
|
99,727
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
99,727
|
Share issuance - options exercised
|
1,105,901
|
|
6,783
|
|
--
|
|
(2,681)
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
4,102
|
Share issuance - RSUs exercised
|
667,529
|
|
4,428
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
4,428
|
Share issuance - DSUs exercised
|
60,342
|
|
392
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
392
|
Share issuance - warrants exercised
|
766,372
|
|
1,150
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
1,150
|
Cancelled shares
|
(500,000)
|
|
(615)
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
615
|
|
--
|
|
-
|
Expired warrants
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
(976)
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
976
|
|
--
|
|
-
|
Share-based payments
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
9,693
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
9,693
|
Nuuvera Malta Ltd. acquisition
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
(82)
|
|
82
|
|
-
|
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
(2,729)
|
|
15,673
|
|
(1,464)
|
|
11,480
|
Balance at February 29, 2020
|
267,134,208
|
|
$ 1,767,138
|
|
$ 360
|
|
$ 43,163
|
|
$ (2,848)
|
|
$ 29,285
|
|
$ 27,027
|
|
$ 1,864,125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share- based
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
Share capital
|
Warrants
|
other
|
|
|
controlling
|
|
|
|
payment
|
Deficit
|
|
Total
|
|
common shares
|
|
(Note 18)
|
(Note 19)
|
comprehensive
|
interests
|
|
|
|
reserve
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income (loss)
|
|
|
(Note 21)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at May 31, 2020
|
286,520,265
|
$
|
1,846,938
|
$
|
360
|
$
|
27,721
|
$
|
(1,269)
|
$
|
(61,215)
|
$
|
25,807
|
$
|
1,838,342
|
Share issuance - legal settlement
|
2,259,704
|
|
12,963
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
12,963
|
Share issuance - equity financing
|
17,432,879
|
|
128,448
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
128,448
|
Share issuance - SweetWater acquisition
|
9,823,183
|
|
85,675
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
85,675
|
Share issuance - options exercised
|
232,539
|
|
1,929
|
|
--
|
|
(1,751)
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
178
|
Share issuance - RSUs exercised
|
526,849
|
|
3,220
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
3,220
|
Share-based payments
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
3,691
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
3,691
|
Dividend paid to non-controlling interest
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
(14,700)
|
|
(14,700)
|
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
--
|
|
(4,778)
|
|
(533,967)
|
|
47,278
|
|
(491,467)
|
Balance at February 28, 2021
|
316,795,419
|
$
|
2,079,173
|
$
|
360
|
$
|
29,661
|
$
|
(6,047)
|
$
|
(595,182)
|
$
|
58,385
|
$
|
1,566,350
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
Aphria Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
|
|
For the nine months ended
|
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
N ote
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
Cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income for the period
|
|
$
|
(486,689)
|
$ 14,209
|
Adjustments for:
|
|
|
|
|
Future income taxes
|
13
|
|
(37,974)
|
2,040
|
Fair value adjustment on sale of inventory
|
|
|
102,600
|
36,060
|
Fair value adjustment on growth of biological assets
|
6
|
|
(124,209)
|
(86,912)
|
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
|
|
|
24,744
|
3,136
|
Amortization
|
8,9
|
|
54,820
|
34,832
|
Loss on promisorry notes receivable
|
|
|
--
|
12,000
|
Unrealized loss on convertible notes receivable
|
11
|
|
3,786
|
7,569
|
Transaction costs associated with business acquisitions
|
|
|
31,199
|
--
|
Other non-cash items
|
|
|
(641)
|
(544)
|
Share-based compensation
|
25
|
|
54,127
|
17,645
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on long-term investments
|
28
|
|
5,272
|
28,144
|
Loss (gain) on convertible debentures
|
|
|
352,013
|
(86,430)
|
Change in non-cash working capital
|
30
|
|
(43,831)
|
(102,941)
|
|
|
|
(64,783)
|
(121,192)
|
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital issued, net of cash issuance costs
|
|
|
127,163
|
99,727
|
Proceeds from warrants and options exercised
|
|
|
178
|
5,252
|
Proceeds from long-term debt
|
|
|
127,471
|
79,400
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
|
|
(6,536)
|
(9,730)
|
Repayment of lease liabilities
|
|
|
(1,824)
|
(912)
|
(Decrease) increase in bank indebtedness
|
|
|
(537)
|
6,948
|
Dividend paid to non-controlling interest
|
|
|
(14,700)
|
--
|
|
|
|
231,215
|
180,685
|
Cash used in investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from disposal of marketable securities
|
|
|
--
|
19,861
|
Investment in capital and intangible assets
|
|
|
(42,075)
|
(104,397)
|
Proceeds from disposal of capital and intangible assets
|
|
|
8,193
|
1,673
|
Promissory notes advances
|
|
|
(3,000)
|
--
|
Repayment of convertible notes receivable
|
11
|
|
5,000
|
--
|
Investment in long-term investments and equity investees
|
|
|
--
|
(605)
|
Proceeds from disposal of long-term investments and equity investees
|
28
|
|
10,452
|
26,177
|
Net cash paid on business acquisitions
|
|
|
(354,396)
|
(34,722)
|
|
|
|
(375,826)
|
(92,013)
|
Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(20,694)
|
(3,175)
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(230,088)
|
(35,695)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
|
497,222
|
550,797
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
$
|
267,134
|
$ 515,102
|
Cash and cash equivalents are com prised of:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash in bank
|
|
|
$ 35,218
|
$ 514,899
|
Short-term deposits
|
|
|
231,916
|
203
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
267,134
|
$ 515,102
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
|
|All news about APHRIA INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
669 M
533 M
533 M
|Net income 2021
|
-133 M
-106 M
-106 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
289 M
231 M
231 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-40,9x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
6 555 M
5 220 M
5 224 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|10,2x
|EV / Sales 2022
|7,59x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 200
|Free-Float
|100,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends APHRIA INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|12
|Average target price
|
19,87 CAD
|Last Close Price
|
20,36 CAD
|Spread / Highest target
|
59,6%
|Spread / Average Target
|
-2,40%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-63,7%