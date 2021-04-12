Log in
APHRIA INC.    APHA   CA03765K1049

APHRIA INC.

(APHA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 04/09 04:00:00 pm
20.36 CAD   -0.63%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aphria : Q3 FY21 Financial Statements

04/12/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aphria Inc.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2021 AND FEBRUARY 29, 2020

(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Aphria Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Note

February 28,

May 31,

2021

2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 267,134

$ 497,222

Accounts receivable

81,890

55,796

Prepaids and other current assets

4

34,732

42,983

Inventory

5

313,794

264,321

Biological assets

6

27,065

28,341

Current portion of convertible notes receivable

11

6,089

14,626

730,704

903,289

Capital assets

8

644,711

587,163

Intangible assets

9

669,703

363,037

Promissory notes receivable

3,000

--

Long-term investments

12

11,292

27,016

Goodwill

10

745,908

617,934

$

2,805,318

$ 2,498,439

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Bank indebtedness

14

$ --

$ 537

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

15

168,230

153,652

Income taxes payable

21,246

6,410

Current portion of lease liabilities

1,756

1,315

Current portion of long-term debt

16

25,759

8,467

216,991

170,381

Long- term liabilities

Lease liabilities

45,004

5,828

Long-term debt

16

233,356

129,637

Convertible debentures

17

622,796

270,783

Contingent consideration

10

76,196

--

Deferred tax liability, net

13

44,625

83,468

1,238,968

660,097

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

18

2,079,173

1,846,938

Warrants

19

360

360

Share-based payment reserve

29,661

27,721

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,047)

(1,269)

Deficit

(595,182)

(61,215)

1,507,965

1,812,535

Non-controlling interests

21

58,385

25,807

1,566,350

1,838,342

$

2,805,318

$ 2,498,439

Nature of operations (Note 1),

Commitments and contingencies (Note 32),

Subsequent events (Note 34)

Approved on behalf of the Board:

"Renah Persofsky"

"Irwin Simon"

Signed: Director

Signed: Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

2

Aphria Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

February 28,

February 28,

N ote

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net revenue

22

$

153,638

$ 144,424

$

459,859

$ 391,136

Cost of goods sold

23

115,872

108,733

335,008

297,403

Gross profit before fair value adjustments

37,766

35,691

124,851

93,733

Fair value adjustment on sale of inventory

45,044

16,383

102,600

36,060

Fair value adjustment on growth of biological assets

6

(38,967)

(40,267)

(124,209)

(86,912)

Gross profit

31,689

59,575

146,460

144,585

Operating expenses:

General and administrative

24

26,095

27,920

82,239

72,301

Share

-based compensation

25

36,271

5,126

54,127

17,645

Selling

7,632

5,089

22,383

12,731

Amortization

13,792

5,352

24,848

16,256

Marketing and promotion

4,041

4,185

15,421

16,611

Research and development

158

710

586

1,992

Transaction costs

12,013

2,478

37,637

3,904

100,002

50,860

237,241

141,440

Operating loss

(68,313)

8,715

(90,781)

3,145

Finance income (expense), net

26

(10,025)

(7,352)

(23,302)

(17,615)

Non-operating income (expense), net

27

(276,507)

9,848

(383,626)

34,719

(Loss) income before income taxes

(354,845)

11,211

(497,709)

20,249

Income taxes (recovery)

13

6,151

5,514

(11,020)

6,040

Net (loss) incom e

(360,996)

5,697

(486,689)

14,209

Other comprehensive (loss) income

Other comprehensive (loss) income

(5,836)

(734)

(4,778)

(2,729)

Comprehensive (loss) income

$

(366,832)

$ 4,963

$

(491,467)

$ 11,480

Total com prehensive income (loss) attributable to:

Shareholders of Aphria Inc.

(385,279)

5,893

(538,745)

12,944

Non-controlling interests

21

18,447

(930)

47,278

(1,464)

$

(366,832)

$ 4,963

$

(491,467)

$ 11,480

Weighted average number of common shares - basic

316,670,951

257,517,234

299,130,624

253,477,710

Weighted average number of common shares - diluted

316,670,951

257,955,708

299,130,624

254,010,666

(Loss) incom e per share - basic

29

$

(1.14)

$ 0.02

$

(1.63)

$ 0.06

(Loss) incom e per share - diluted

29

$

(1.14)

$ 0.02

$

(1.63)

$ 0.06

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

3

Aphria Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share amounts)

Share- based

Accumulated

Non-

Number of

Share capital

Warrants

other

Retained

controlling

payment

Total

common shares

(Note 18)

(Note 19)

comprehensive

earnings

interests

reserve

loss

(Note 21)

Balance at May 31, 2019

250,989,120

$ 1,655,273

$ 1,336

$ 36,151

$ (119)

$ 12,103

$ 28,409

$ 1,733,153

Share issuance - January 2020 bought deal

14,044,944

99,727

--

--

--

--

--

99,727

Share issuance - options exercised

1,105,901

6,783

--

(2,681)

--

--

--

4,102

Share issuance - RSUs exercised

667,529

4,428

--

--

--

--

--

4,428

Share issuance - DSUs exercised

60,342

392

--

--

--

--

--

392

Share issuance - warrants exercised

766,372

1,150

--

--

--

--

--

1,150

Cancelled shares

(500,000)

(615)

--

--

--

615

--

-

Expired warrants

--

--

(976)

--

--

976

--

-

Share-based payments

--

--

--

9,693

--

--

--

9,693

Nuuvera Malta Ltd. acquisition

--

--

--

--

--

(82)

82

-

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period

--

--

--

--

(2,729)

15,673

(1,464)

11,480

Balance at February 29, 2020

267,134,208

$ 1,767,138

$ 360

$ 43,163

$ (2,848)

$ 29,285

$ 27,027

$ 1,864,125

Share- based

Accumulated

Non-

Number of

Share capital

Warrants

other

controlling

payment

Deficit

Total

common shares

(Note 18)

(Note 19)

comprehensive

interests

reserve

income (loss)

(Note 21)

Balance at May 31, 2020

286,520,265

$

1,846,938

$

360

$

27,721

$

(1,269)

$

(61,215)

$

25,807

$

1,838,342

Share issuance - legal settlement

2,259,704

12,963

--

--

--

--

--

12,963

Share issuance - equity financing

17,432,879

128,448

--

--

--

--

--

128,448

Share issuance - SweetWater acquisition

9,823,183

85,675

--

--

--

--

--

85,675

Share issuance - options exercised

232,539

1,929

--

(1,751)

--

--

--

178

Share issuance - RSUs exercised

526,849

3,220

--

--

--

--

--

3,220

Share-based payments

--

--

--

3,691

--

--

--

3,691

Dividend paid to non-controlling interest

--

--

--

--

--

--

(14,700)

(14,700)

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period

--

--

--

--

(4,778)

(533,967)

47,278

(491,467)

Balance at February 28, 2021

316,795,419

$

2,079,173

$

360

$

29,661

$

(6,047)

$

(595,182)

$

58,385

$

1,566,350

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

4

Aphria Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the nine months ended

February 28,

N ote

2021

2020

Cash used in operating activities:

Net (loss) income for the period

$

(486,689)

$ 14,209

Adjustments for:

Future income taxes

13

(37,974)

2,040

Fair value adjustment on sale of inventory

102,600

36,060

Fair value adjustment on growth of biological assets

6

(124,209)

(86,912)

Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

24,744

3,136

Amortization

8,9

54,820

34,832

Loss on promisorry notes receivable

--

12,000

Unrealized loss on convertible notes receivable

11

3,786

7,569

Transaction costs associated with business acquisitions

31,199

--

Other non-cash items

(641)

(544)

Share-based compensation

25

54,127

17,645

Loss on long-term investments

28

5,272

28,144

Loss (gain) on convertible debentures

352,013

(86,430)

Change in non-cash working capital

30

(43,831)

(102,941)

(64,783)

(121,192)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities:

Share capital issued, net of cash issuance costs

127,163

99,727

Proceeds from warrants and options exercised

178

5,252

Proceeds from long-term debt

127,471

79,400

Repayment of long-term debt

(6,536)

(9,730)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(1,824)

(912)

(Decrease) increase in bank indebtedness

(537)

6,948

Dividend paid to non-controlling interest

(14,700)

--

231,215

180,685

Cash used in investing activities:

Proceeds from disposal of marketable securities

--

19,861

Investment in capital and intangible assets

(42,075)

(104,397)

Proceeds from disposal of capital and intangible assets

8,193

1,673

Promissory notes advances

(3,000)

--

Repayment of convertible notes receivable

11

5,000

--

Investment in long-term investments and equity investees

--

(605)

Proceeds from disposal of long-term investments and equity investees

28

10,452

26,177

Net cash paid on business acquisitions

(354,396)

(34,722)

(375,826)

(92,013)

Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

(20,694)

(3,175)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(230,088)

(35,695)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

497,222

550,797

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

267,134

$ 515,102

Cash and cash equivalents are com prised of:

Cash in bank

$ 35,218

$ 514,899

Short-term deposits

231,916

203

Cash and cash equivalents

$

267,134

$ 515,102

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aphria Inc. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 13:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 669 M 533 M 533 M
Net income 2021 -133 M -106 M -106 M
Net Debt 2021 289 M 231 M 231 M
P/E ratio 2021 -40,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 555 M 5 220 M 5 224 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales 2022 7,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 200
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart APHRIA INC.
Duration : Period :
Aphria Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APHRIA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 19,87 CAD
Last Close Price 20,36 CAD
Spread / Highest target 59,6%
Spread / Average Target -2,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Irwin David Simon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carl A. Merton Chief Financial Officer
James R. Meiers Chief Operating Officer-Aphria Leamington
John M. Herhalt Independent Director
Thomas Looney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APHRIA INC.131.36%5 220
TIANJIN ZHONG XIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED0.57%11 064
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION15.87%11 048
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.20.93%10 070
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD21.59%6 082
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-4.75%3 624
