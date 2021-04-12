Aphria : Q3 FY21 MD&A

Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three and nine months ended February 28, 2021 April 12, 2021

Management's Discussion & Analysis This management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of operations of Aphria Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company", "Aphria", "we", "us" or "our") is for the three and nine months ended February 28, 2021. It is supplemental to and should be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes for the three and nine months ended February 28, 2021, as well as the audited financial statements and MD&A for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2020. The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. This MD&A has been prepared by reference to the MD&A disclosure requirements established under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Under the United States ("U.S.")/Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System ("MJDS"), we are permitted to prepare this MD&A in accordance with Canadian disclosure requirements, which may differ from U.S. disclosure requirements. Additional information regarding Aphria (including its Annual Information Form dated July 29, 2020) is available on our website at www.aphriainc.comor through the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) website at www.sedar.comor the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") website at www.sec.gov. In this MD&A, reference is made to gram equivalents, "all-in" cost of sales of dried cannabis per gram, cash costs to produce dried cannabis per gram, cannabis gross profit, cannabis gross margin, beverage alcohol gross profit, beverage alcohol gross margin, distribution gross profit, distribution gross margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA from cannabis business, adjusted EBITDA from businesses under development, adjusted EBITDA from beverage alcohol business, adjusted EBITDA from distribution business, capital and intangible asset expenditures - wholly-owned subsidiaries, capital and intangible asset expenditures - majority-owned subsidiaries and free cash flow, which are not measures of financial performance under IFRS. The Company calculates each as follows: Gram equivalents include both grams of dried cannabis as well as grams of cannabis oil as derived using an 'equivalency factor' of 1 gram per 5.75 mL of cannabis oil. Management believes this measure provides useful information as a benchmark of the Company against its competitors.

"All-in" cost of sales of dried cannabis per gram is equal to cannabis costs less cost of cannabis oil conversion costs and purchased cannabis which is divided by gram equivalents of cannabis sold in the quarter. This measure provides the cost per gram of dry cannabis and gram equivalent of oil sold before the post harvesting processing costs to create oil or other ancillary products.

Cash costs to produce dried cannabis per gram is equal to "all-in" cost of sales of dried cannabis less amortization, packaging costs, beverage alcohol costs and distribution costs divided by gram equivalents of cannabis sold in the quarter. Management believes this measure provides useful information as it removes non-cash amortization, packaging costs and other costs not related to cannabis operations and provides a benchmark of the Company's cannabis costs against its competitors.

"all-in" cost of sales of dried cannabis less amortization, packaging costs, beverage alcohol costs and distribution costs divided by gram equivalents of cannabis sold in the quarter. Management believes this measure provides useful information as it removes non-cash amortization, packaging costs and other costs not related to cannabis operations and provides a benchmark of the Company's cannabis costs against its competitors. Cannabis gross profit is equal to gross profit less beverage alcohol revenue, beverage alcohol excise taxes, distribution revenue, beverage alcohol costs, distribution costs, the non-cash increase (plus the non-cash decrease) in the fair value adjustments on sale of inventory and on growth of biological assets, if any. Management believes this measure provides useful information as it removes non-similar revenue, costs and fair value metrics tied to increasing stock levels (decreasing stock levels) required by IFRS.

Cannabis gross margin is cannabis gross profit divided by net cannabis revenue. Management believes this measure provides useful information as it represents the gross profit based on the Company's cost to produce inventory sold and removes fair value metrics tied to increasing stock levels (decreasing stock levels) required by IFRS.

Beverage alcohol gross profit is equal to gross profit less cannabis revenue, cannabis excise taxes, distribution Management's Discussion & Analysis | 2

revenue, cannabis costs, distribution costs, the non-cash increase (plus the non-cash decrease) in the fair value adjustments on sale of inventory and on growth of biological assets, if any. Management believes this measure provides useful information as it removes non-similar revenue and costs. Beverage alcohol gross margin is beverage alcohol gross profit divided by beverage alcohol revenue, net of excise taxes. Management believes this measure provides useful information as it represents the gross profit based on the Company's costs in its beverage alcohol business.

Distribution gross profit is equal to gross profit less cannabis revenue, beverage alcohol revenue, cannabis and beverage alcohol excise taxes, cannabis costs, beverage alcohol costs, the non-cash increase (plus the non-cash decrease) in the fair value adjustments on sale of inventory and on growth of biological assets, if any. Management believes this measure provides useful information as it removes non-similar revenue and costs.

Distribution gross margin is distribution gross profit divided by distribution revenue. Management believes this measure provides useful information as it represents the gross profit based on the Company's costs to purchase inventory for resale in its distribution business.

Adjusted net income (loss) is net income (loss), plus unrealized loss on convertible debentures, plus share-based compensation and plus transaction costs. Management believes this measure provides useful information as it eliminates adjustments related solely to the change in our share price and the excess costs in the quarter associated with closed and on-going acquisition opportunities, providing a more useful measure of the impact of operational activities on net income (loss).

Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss), plus (minus) income taxes (recovery), plus (minus) finance (income) expense, net, plus (minus) non-operating (income) loss, net, plus amortization 1 , plus share-based compensation, plus (minus) non-cash fair value adjustments on sale of inventory and on growth of biological assets, plus impairment, plus transaction costs, and certain one-timenon-operating expenses, as determined by management. Management believes this measure provides useful information as it is a commonly used measure in the capital markets and as it is a close proxy for repeatable cash generated by operations.

non-operating (income) loss, net, plus amortization , plus share-based compensation, plus (minus) non-cash fair value adjustments on sale of inventory and on growth of biological assets, plus impairment, plus transaction costs, and certain one-timenon-operating expenses, as determined by management. Management believes this measure provides useful information as it is a commonly used measure in the capital markets and as it is a close proxy for repeatable cash generated by operations. Adjusted EBITDA from cannabis business is calculated based on the same approach outlined above for adjusted EBITDA, based on the operations of the following entities in the Company's consolidated financial statements: Aphria Inc., Broken Coast Cannabis Ltd. (" Broken Coast ") and 1974568 Ontario Ltd. (" Aphria Diamond ") plus adjusted EBITDA on cannabis revenue earned by CC Pharma GmbH (" CC Pharma ") and ABP, S.A. (" ABP "). Management believes this measure provides useful information as it is a commonly used measure in the capital markets and it is a close proxy for repeatable cash generated from the Company's operations in the cannabis regulated industry.

") and 1974568 Ontario Ltd. (" ") plus adjusted EBITDA on cannabis revenue earned by CC Pharma GmbH (" ") and ABP, S.A. (" "). Management believes this measure provides useful information as it is a commonly used measure in the capital markets and it is a close proxy for repeatable cash generated from the Company's operations in the cannabis regulated industry. Adjusted EBITDA from beverage alcohol business is calculated based on the same approach outlined above for Adjusted EBITDA, based on the operations of SweetWater Brewing Company, LLC (" SweetWater ") in the Company's consolidated financial statements. Management believes this measure provides useful information as it is a commonly used measure in the capital markets and it is a close proxy for repeatable cash generated from the Company's beverage alcohol business.

") in the Company's consolidated financial statements. Management believes this measure provides useful information as it is a commonly used measure in the capital markets and it is a close proxy for repeatable cash generated from the Company's beverage alcohol business. Adjusted EBITDA from distribution business is calculated based on the same approach outlined above for Adjusted EBITDA, based on the operations of the following entities in the Company's consolidated financial statements: CC Pharma, ABP and FL Group S.r.l. (" FL Group ") minus adjusted EBITDA on cannabis revenue earned by CC Pharma and ABP. Management believes this measure provides useful information as it is a commonly used measure in the capital markets and it is a close proxy for repeatable cash generated from the Company's distribution business.

") minus adjusted EBITDA on cannabis revenue earned by CC Pharma and ABP. Management believes this measure provides useful information as it is a commonly used measure in the capital markets and it is a close proxy for repeatable cash generated from the Company's distribution business. Adjusted EBITDA from businesses under development is calculated based on the same approach outlined above for Adjusted EBITDA, based on the operations of the remaining entities in the Company's consolidated financial statements. Management believes this measure provides useful information as it is a commonly used measure in the capital markets and as it is a close proxy for repeatable cash generated by the Company's businesses under development.

Capital and intangible asset expenditures - wholly-owned subsidiaries are all cash out flows used in investing activities relating to investment in capital assets and investment in intangible assets, net of shares issued for wholly- owned subsidiaries. Management believes this measure provides useful information as it helps provide an indication of the use of capital by the Company outside of its operating activities. 1 As disclosed on the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Management's Discussion & Analysis | 3

Capital and intangible asset expenditures - majority-owned subsidiaries are all cash out flows used in investing activities relating to investment in capital assets and investment in intangible assets, net of shares issued for majority-owned subsidiaries. Management believes this measure provides useful information as it helps provide an indication of the use of capital by the Company outside of its operating activities.

Free cash flow is calculated as the cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities less investment in capital and intangible assets. Management believes this measure provides useful information as it demonstrates the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash flow to operate on a daily basis. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. All amounts in this MD&A are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts, unless otherwise indicated. This MD&A contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Refer to "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" for cautionary statements regarding forward-looking statements. This MD&A is prepared as of April 12, 2021. Management's Discussion & Analysis | 4

Company Overview We are a leading global cannabis-lifestyle consumer packaged goods company, with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Latin America, that is changing people's lives for the better - one person at a time - by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Our mission is to be the trusted partner for our patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. Headquartered in Leamington, Ontario, we cultivate, process, market and sell medical and adult-use cannabis, cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products in Canada under the provisions of the Cannabis Act and globally pursuant to applicable international regulations. We also manufacture, market and sell alcoholic beverages in the United States. Aphria Inc. exists under the laws of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and our common shares are listed under the symbol "APHA" on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") in Canada and the Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq") in the U.S. Core Mission and Values We are committed to changing people's lives for the better by investing in our products, our people and our planet. In an emerging and constantly evolving industry, our values unite us, informing and inspiring the way we work with our employees, patients, consumers and one another. The following core values serve as our compass in our strategic direction and decisions: We put people first We are committed to significantly improving the lives of as many people as possible - whether it is meeting the needs of our patients and consumers, building a best-in-class, diverse workforce that's more representative of all people or giving back and supporting our neighbours in the communities where we make our home - we continuously seek to help others live their very best life. We lead by example We are passionate about pushing our industry forward in a responsible manner. We believe that we should use our influence in helping to establish industry standards that continue to support the health and wellbeing of our employees, our patients and consumers and the communities in which we call home. As a purpose-driven organization, we continuously explore ways to deliver on our values and commitments to serve all our key stakeholders including our shareholders. We respect the earth As a conscientious company, we are committed to ensuring that our actions and those of our employees have a positive impact on the environment around us. We are proud to employ - and continuously improve - sustainable growing and business practices to provide efficiencies, cost reduction benefits and lessen our impact on the environment. We take responsibility to heart We believe it is our responsibility to ensure the safety of our employees, patients, consumers and the worldwide community. Our partnerships and programs reflect our ongoing commitment to the safety of our worldwide communities through education, responsible use and meaningful corporate citizenship. We are also committed to ensuring ample access to legal, safe, high-quality cannabis products to help eliminate the illicit market and keep cannabis out of the hands of youth. Management's Discussion & Analysis | 5

