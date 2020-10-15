Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Aphria Inc.    APHA   CA03765K1049

APHRIA INC.

(APHA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 10/15 10:26:57 am
6.44 CAD   -16.47%
10:10aTSX falls on energy drag, dismal Aphria earnings
RE
10:09aTSX falls on energy drag, dismal Aphria earnings
RE
09:37aTSX falls at open on energy drag, dismal Aphria earnings
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX falls on energy drag, dismal Aphria earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 10:09am EDT

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slumped, while pot producer Aphria Inc's downbeat earnings further dented sentiment.

* The energy sector dropped 2%, weighed down by U.S. crude prices, which fell 3.5% a barrel, and Brent crude, which lost 3.1%, as new COVID-19 restrictions raised concerns over the outlook for economic growth and a recovery in fuel demand.

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (13:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 130.79 points, or 0.79%, at 16,324.61.

* Aphria Inc fell 13.5%, the most on the TSX, after the pot producer missed estimates for its first-quarter revenue.

* The second biggest decliner was Ballard Power Systems Inc , down 6.6%, after the fuel-cell products developer sold its Unmanned Aerial Vehicle business assets to Honeywell International Inc.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1% as gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,895.5 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 14 issues rose, while 207 issues fell in a 14.79-to-1 ratio favoring losers, with 13.38 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Aritzia Inc , which jumped 5.1%, and Lundin Mining Corp, which rose 0.7%, after multiple brokerages raised the price target on both companies' stock.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc , Bombardier Inc, and Suncor Energy Corp .

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were six new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total 27.34 million shares traded. (Reporting by Amal S; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. -14.66% 6.44 Delayed Quote.13.72%
ARITZIA INC. 5.92% 20.74 Delayed Quote.2.78%
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. -3.75% 23.86 Delayed Quote.167.24%
BOMBARDIER INC. -1.49% 0.33 Delayed Quote.-82.64%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.63% 42.18 Delayed Quote.-35.70%
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 1.31% 7.75 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.49% 16367.63 Delayed Quote.-3.56%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. -2.71% 15.78 Delayed Quote.-61.84%
WTI -3.03% 39.83 Delayed Quote.-32.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about APHRIA INC.
10:10aTSX falls on energy drag, dismal Aphria earnings
RE
10:09aTSX falls on energy drag, dismal Aphria earnings
RE
09:37aTSX falls at open on energy drag, dismal Aphria earnings
RE
08:37aAphria quarterly revenue misses estimates as COVID-19 hits drug distribution
RE
08:36aAphria quarterly revenue misses estimates as COVID-19 hits drug distribution
RE
10/14Cannabis products maker cbdMD expects to double 2020 sales on lockdown demand
RE
10/14Rwanda in talks with EU, U.S. firms to produce cannabis for export
RE
10/14Pot producer cbdMD expects to double 2020 sales on lockdown demand
RE
10/13TSX falls 0.31% to 16,510.83
RE
10/13TSX falls as materials sector drags on weaker bullion, copper prices
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 710 M 537 M 537 M
Net income 2021 -2,64 M -2,00 M -2,00 M
Net cash 2021 9,50 M 7,19 M 7,19 M
P/E ratio 2021 -181x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 222 M - 1 681 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,12x
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 200
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart APHRIA INC.
Duration : Period :
Aphria Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APHRIA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 9,18 CAD
Last Close Price 7,71 CAD
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Irwin David Simon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James R. Meiers Chief Operating Officer-Aphria Leamington
Carl A. Merton Chief Financial Officer
Renah Persofsky Vice Chairman
John M. Herhalt Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APHRIA INC.13.72%1 691
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-11.79%6 808
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.40.83%5 765
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-1.38%5 556
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.21.88%4 142
TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.87.12%2 790
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group