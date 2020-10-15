TSX falls on energy drag, dismal Aphria earnings

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on
Thursday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slumped,
while pot producer Aphria Inc's downbeat earnings
further dented sentiment.
* The energy sector dropped 2%, weighed down by
U.S. crude prices, which fell 3.5% a barrel, and Brent
crude, which lost 3.1%, as new COVID-19 restrictions
raised concerns over the outlook for economic growth and a
recovery in fuel demand.
* At 9:40 a.m. ET (13:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 130.79 points, or
0.79%, at 16,324.61.
* Aphria Inc fell 13.5%, the most on the TSX,
after the pot producer missed estimates for its first-quarter
revenue.
* The second biggest decliner was Ballard Power Systems Inc
, down 6.6%, after the fuel-cell products developer
sold its Unmanned Aerial Vehicle business assets to Honeywell
International Inc.
* The materials sector, which includes precious
and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1% as gold
futures fell 0.3% to $1,895.5 an ounce.
* On the TSX, 14 issues rose, while 207 issues fell in a
14.79-to-1 ratio favoring losers, with 13.38 million shares
traded.
* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Aritzia Inc
, which jumped 5.1%, and Lundin Mining Corp,
which rose 0.7%, after multiple brokerages raised the price
target on both companies' stock.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc
, Bombardier Inc, and Suncor Energy Corp
.
* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and one new low.
* Across all Canadian issues there were six new 52-week
highs and six new lows, with total 27.34 million shares traded.
(Reporting by Amal S;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)