APi : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release - Form 8-K

APi Group Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

-Affirms New Share Count Following Common Stock Offering-

-Provides Preliminary Revenue Outlook for Third Quarter 2021-

New Brighton, Minnesota - October 22, 2021 - APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) ("APG", "APi" or the "Company"), announced today that it intends to release its third quarter financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

As a result of APi's underwritten public offering of 22,716,049 shares of its common stock, which was announced on September 13, 2021 and closed on September 17, 2021, the adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the third quarter is expected to be approximately 210 million. APi expects net revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2021 to be at the higher end of analysts' expectations.

APi will hold a webcast/dial-in conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Participants on the call will include Russ Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer; Kevin Krumm, Chief Financial Officer; and James E. Lillie and Sir Martin E. Franklin, Co-Chairs.

To listen to the call by telephone, please dial 877-876-9173 or 785-424-1667 and provide Conference ID 8464719. You may also attend and view the presentation (live or by replay) via webcast by accessing the following URL:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3470149/364668B15CBB5E2E951B2CEBECD607EF

A replay of the call will be available shortly after completion of the live call/webcast via telephone at 800-938-0997 or 402-220-1541 or via the webcast link above.

About APi:

APi is a market-leading business services provider of safety, specialty and industrial services in over 200 locations in North America and Europe. APi provides statutorily mandated and other contracted services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries. We have a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for our customers. More information can be found at www.apigroupcorp.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Olivia Walton

Vice President of Investor Relations

Tel: +1 651-604-2773

Email: investorrelations@apigroupinc.us

Media Contact:

Liz Cohen

Kekst CNC

Tel: +1 212-521-4845

Email: Liz.Cohen@kekstcnc.com

