APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APi” or the “Company”) today announced that its senior leadership will be participating in a fireside chat during the 2024 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Wednesday, March 13th at 2:15 p.m. ET.

A live webcast link and archived replay will be available in the “Events” area on the Investor Relations page of APi’s website at www.apigroupcorp.com. Interested parties should check the Company’s website for any schedule updates or time changes.

About APi:

APi is a global, market-leading business services provider of life safety, security and specialty services with a substantial recurring revenue base and over 500 locations worldwide. APi provides statutorily mandated and other contracted services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries. We have a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for our customers. More information can be found at www.apigroupcorp.com.

