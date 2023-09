APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APG”, “APi” or the “Company”) today announced that its senior leadership will be participating in a fireside chat during the Jefferies 2023 Industrials Conference on Thursday, September 7th at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The presentation materials along with a live webcast link and archived replay will be available in the “Events” area on the Investor Relations page of APi’s website at www.apigroupcorp.com. Interested parties should check the Company’s website for any schedule updates or time changes.

The Company’s senior leadership will also be participating in RBC’s 2023 Global Industrials Conference on Tuesday, September 12th.

About APi:

APi is a global, market-leading business services provider of life safety, security and specialty services with a substantial recurring revenue base and over 500 locations worldwide. APi provides statutorily mandated and other contracted services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries and has a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for our customers. More information can be found at www.apigroupcorp.com.

