  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. APi Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APG   US00187Y1001

API GROUP CORPORATION

(APG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-16 pm EST
18.79 USD   -0.63%
07:04aAPi Group Expected to Raise Value Capture Opportunities Target Related to Acquisition of Chubb
BU
11/04RBC Boosts Price Target on APi Group to $18 From $15, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
11/03API GROUP CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

APi Group Expected to Raise Value Capture Opportunities Target Related to Acquisition of Chubb

11/17/2022 | 07:04am EST
APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APG”, “APi” or the “Company”) is holding an investor update meeting this morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). It is expected that the Company may raise its value capture opportunities target from the $40 million it announced on May 4, 2022 related to the acquisition of Chubb. It is expected that the new target will be at least $80 million.

You may attend and view the presentation (live or by replay) to hear full details regarding the new value capture target and a general update on the business via webcast by accessing the following URL: https://media.rampard.com/WebcastingAppv5/Events/eventsDispatcher.jsp?Y2lk=MjExNQ==.

The presentation materials will be posted to the Investor Relations page of APi’s website following the event at www.apigroupcorp.com.

About APi:

APi is a global, market-leading business services provider of life safety, security and specialty services with a substantial recurring revenue base and over 500 locations worldwide. APi provides statutorily mandated and other contracted services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries. We have a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for our customers. More information can be found at www.apigroupcorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 475 M - -
Net income 2022 48,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 112x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 470 M 4 470 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 13 300
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart API GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
APi Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends API GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 18,79 $
Average target price 21,00 $
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Russell A. Becker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin S. Krumm Chief Financial Officer
James E. Lillie Co-Chairman
Martin Ellis Franklin Co-Chairman
Tom Bauer Vice President-Business Process Transformation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
API GROUP CORPORATION-27.09%4 470
VINCI2.49%55 879
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.72%34 560
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.20%31 134
QUANTA SERVICES27.97%20 968
FERROVIAL, S.A.-10.20%18 722