APi : Announces Launch of Senior Notes Offering (Form 8-K)

06/14/2021 | 07:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

APi Group Announces Launch of Senior Notes Offering

New Brighton, Minnesota - June 14, 2021 - APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) ('APG', 'APi' or the 'Company') today announced that APi Group DE, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, intends to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2029 (the 'Notes') in a private offering, subject to market and other customary conditions. The Notes are being offered solely to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), and to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company and certain of the Company's existing and future domestic subsidiaries.

The Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to repay all outstanding indebtedness under the outstanding incremental $250 million term loan incurred on October 22, 2020 and the remainder of the net proceeds to repay outstanding indebtedness under the $1.2 billion term loan incurred on October 1, 2019 and for other general corporate purposes, as well as transaction fees and expenses.

No assurance can be given that the offering of the Notes will be completed, or, if completed, as to the terms on which it is completed. The Notes and related guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, of any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the completion and timing of the offering of the Notes, and the Company's planned use of any proceeds from the offering of the Notes. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, market and other general economic conditions, the Company's and the initial purchasers' ability to satisfy the conditions required to close the offering of the Notes, the Company's perception of future availability of equity or debt financing needed to fund its businesses and the risk factors set forth in the periodic reports and other documents filed or to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Olivia Walton

Vice President of Investor Relations

Tel: +1 651-604-2773

Email: investorrelations@apigroupinc.us

Media Contact:

Liz Cohen

Kekst CNC

Tel: +1 212-521-4845

Email: Liz.Cohen@kekstcnc.com

Disclaimer

APi Group Corporation published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 11:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
