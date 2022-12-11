Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Apiam Animal Health Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AHX   AU000000AHX0

APIAM ANIMAL HEALTH LIMITED

(AHX)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  10:47 2022-12-08 pm EST
0.6650 AUD   -0.37%
Apiam Animal Health Limited Completion of Hunter Equine Centre Acquisition

12/11/2022 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Completion of Hunter Equine Centre Acquisition

Bendigo, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) is pleased to announce that it has completed the settlement of Hunter Equine Centre Pty Ltd (Hunter Equine Centre, HEC), a dedicated equine veterinary business located in the Upper Hunter Valley region of NSW. This acquisition was announced to the market on 1 December 2022.

Settlement of Hunter Equine Centre occurred on 8 December 2022. The consideration for the Acquisition was $6.5 million, paid via a combination of $6.0 million cash and the issue of 623,501 fully paid Apiam shares.

Dr Chris Richards, Apiam's Managing Director said, "this is Apiam's fourth high-performance equine acquisition in the past 18 months, bringing highly skilled equine staff and significant industry knowledge and specialist facilities. It also continues our Accelerated Growth strategy which targets pro-forma revenues of more than $300 million by the end of FY24 as well as greater earnings leverage. We continue to see significant opportunities to deliver this growth".



About Apiam Animal Health Limited:

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) is comprised of Australia's leading Production Animal and Mixed Animal veterinary practices.

Apiam Animal Health incorporates over 150 highly experienced, industry leading veterinarians with expertise across the pig, dairy, feedlot, sheep, poultry, equine, and companion animal sectors, supported by an experienced administration, nursing, technical services and ancillary team.

Apiam Animal Health is fully vertically integrated, including having veterinary wholesale, diagnostics laboratories, custom vaccines, logistics, and other ancillary services.



Source:
Apiam Animal Health Limited



Contact:

Dr Chris Richards 
Managing Director
Apiam Animal Health Limited
E: chris@apiam.com.au

Catherine Ross
Investor Relations
E: catherine.ross@apiam.com.au
T: 0421 997 481

© ABN Newswire 2022
