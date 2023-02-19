Advanced search
    AHX   AU000000AHX0

APIAM ANIMAL HEALTH LIMITED

(AHX)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:56:37 2023-02-16 pm EST
0.6200 AUD    0.00%
02/01Video : Apiam Animal Health Ltd Interview with Dr. Chris Richards on Recent Acquisitions
AW
01/30Apiam Animal Health Limited agreed to acquire The Merimbula, Pambula & Eden Vet Clinics.
CI
01/30Apiam Animal Health Limited agreed to acquire Singleton Veterinary Hospital.
CI
Apiam Animal Health Limited H1 FY23 Reporting Date and Investor Webinar Notification

02/19/2023 | 04:29pm EST
H1 FY23 Reporting Date and Investor Webinar Notification

Bendigo, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) will release its financial results for the six months ended 31 December 2022 on Friday 24 February 2023.

Investors are invited to join a webinar on Friday 24 February at 9.00am (AEST). The call will be hosted by Apiam's Managing Director, Dr Chris Richards and Chief Financial Officer, Matthew White.

To pre-register please follow this link:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/9OO201UT



About Apiam Animal Health Limited:

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) is one of Australia's leading rural veterinary businesses made up of more than 80 Veterinary Clinics and 300 highly experienced veterinarians as part of a team of over 1000 dedicated professionals. The majority of Apiam's vet clinics, production animal, and allied businesses have been around a long time, many of them decades and are spread Australia wide reaching into the heart of dairy, beef, sheep and pig country and the regional towns that are at their centre.

Apiam Animal Health is committed to providing best in class care for its clients, the animals in their care and the communities where people live and work. The Company's purpose, to enrich the lives of animals, people and communities, is applied across all businesses from vet clinic to production animal consultancy, logistics and laboratory with vets and allied staff sharing expertise and specialist knowledge. Apiam is focused on meeting the needs of its clients and shaping the future of the industry to deliver best practice animal health and welfare at a local level and nationally.



Source:
Apiam Animal Health Limited



Contact:

Dr Chris Richards 
Managing Director
Apiam Animal Health Limited
E: chris@apiam.com.au

Catherine Ross
Investor Relations
E: catherine.ross@apiam.com.au
T: 0421 997 481

© ABN Newswire 2023
