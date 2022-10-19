Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Apiam Animal Health Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AHX   AU000000AHX0

APIAM ANIMAL HEALTH LIMITED

(AHX)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:00 2022-10-19 pm EDT
0.7400 AUD   +3.86%
05:50pApiam Animal Health Limited Investor Update
AW
10/12Apiam Animal Health Limited entered into an agreement to acquire Harradine and Associates for AUD 2.6 million.
CI
10/11Apiam Animal Health Limited Acquisition of Harradine & Associates Veterinary Business
AW
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apiam Animal Health Limited Investor Update

10/19/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Investor Update

Bendigo, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) has expanded in Western Australia, via the acquisition of Harradine & Associates announced last week.

Harradine and Associates operate 2 clinics - a companion animal and livestock clinic located in Bunbury and a companion animal clinic in Dalyellup - both fast growing regional locations approximately 170km south-west of Perth.

The business currently employs approximately 29 team members, including 9 veterinarians.

The acquisition represents Apiam's first acquisition in the WA market since the Company's IPO in 2015.

"This acquisition is an important expansion for us. We see strong growth potential in regional Western Australia, with opportunities to introduce new services and products into these veterinary markets", said Dr Chris Richards, Apiam's Managing Director.

Changes to veterinary regulation in Western Australia:

New legislation to support modern veterinary service in Western Australia has recently been introduced.
The Veterinary Practice Act 2021 and tranche one of the Veterinary Practice Regulations 2022 commenced operation in June 2022, replacing the Veterinary Surgeons Act 1960 and Veterinary Surgeons Regulations 1979.

The Act was developed with ongoing feedback from the profession and broader community, which signaled the need for a more balanced & modern statute, aligned with interstate approaches to compliance and regulation of veterinary practice.

Among many changes, such as recognising veterinary nursing as a registered profession, the legislation now provides for corporate ownership of veterinary practices.

*To view the full update and achievements, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/9P380110



About Apiam Animal Health Limited:

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) is comprised of Australia's leading Production Animal and Mixed Animal veterinary practices.

Apiam Animal Health incorporates over 150 highly experienced, industry leading veterinarians with expertise across the pig, dairy, feedlot, sheep, poultry, equine, and companion animal sectors, supported by an experienced administration, nursing, technical services and ancillary team.

Apiam Animal Health is fully vertically integrated, including having veterinary wholesale, diagnostics laboratories, custom vaccines, logistics, and other ancillary services.



Source:
Apiam Animal Health Limited



Contact:

Dr Chris Richards 
Managing Director
Apiam Animal Health Limited
E: chris@apiam.com.au

Catherine Ross
Investor Relations
E: catherine.ross@apiam.com.au
T: 0421 997 481

© ABN Newswire 2022
All news about APIAM ANIMAL HEALTH LIMITED
05:50pApiam Animal Health Limited Investor Update
AW
10/12Apiam Animal Health Limited entered into an agreement to acquire Harradine and Associat..
CI
10/11Apiam Animal Health Limited Acquisition of Harradine & Associates Veterinary Business
AW
10/11Apiam Animal Health Limited (asx : AHX) Acquisition of Harradine & Associates Veterinary B..
AQ
09/29Apiam Animal Health Limited Announce Board Renewal and Key AGM Dates
AW
09/29Apiam Animal Health Limited (asx : AHX) Announce Board Renewal and Key AGM Dates
AQ
09/29Apiam Animal Health Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
09/01Video : Apiam Animal Health Limited Interview with MD Dr. Chris Richards
AW
09/01Video : Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Interview with MD Dr. Chris Richards
AQ
08/28Apiam Animal Health Limited Announces Ordinary Fully Franked Dividend for the Six Month..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 195 M 122 M 122 M
Net income 2023 10,1 M 6,34 M 6,34 M
Net Debt 2023 48,2 M 30,2 M 30,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,1x
Yield 2023 3,22%
Capitalization 124 M 78,1 M 78,1 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
EV / Sales 2024 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 950
Free-Float 55,5%
Chart APIAM ANIMAL HEALTH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Apiam Animal Health Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APIAM ANIMAL HEALTH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,71 AUD
Average target price 0,94 AUD
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Irwin Richards Managing Director & Executive Director
Matthew White Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Lancelot Vizard Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Brian Scutt Chief Operating Officer
Michael van Blommestein Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APIAM ANIMAL HEALTH LIMITED-16.11%79
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-11.89%120 701
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-18.25%60 281
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-7.94%30 236
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY47.34%22 176
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-32.21%19 254