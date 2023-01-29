Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Apiam Animal Health Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AHX   AU000000AHX0

APIAM ANIMAL HEALTH LIMITED

(AHX)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  10:43:42 2023-01-24 pm EST
0.6150 AUD   -0.81%
Apiam Animal Health Limited Strategic NSW Acquisitions Into Two New High-Growth Regions
AW
05:33pApiam Animal Health Limited (asx : AHX) Strategic NSW Acquisitions Into Two New High-Growth Regions
AQ
2022Apiam Animal Health Completes Horse Veterinary Business Acquisition in New South Wales
MT
Apiam Animal Health Limited Strategic NSW Acquisitions Into Two New High-Growth Regions

01/29/2023 | 05:35pm EST
Strategic NSW acquisitions into two new high-growth regions

Bendigo, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) is pleased to announce the acquisition of two mixed animal veterinary businesses in strategic NSW regions (the Acquisitions), for total consideration of $11.2 million.

The Acquisitions are comprised of Singleton Veterinary Hospital (with clinics located in Singleton and Branxton, NSW) as well as Merimbula, Pambula & Eden Vet Clinics (three clinics operated together by joint veterinarian founders). All clinics are mixed animal clinics, with most revenues derived from rapidly expanding companion animal services.

The Acquisitions are expected to add approximately $8.3 million in revenue and $1.9 million in EBITDA to Apiam on a FY22 normalised basis, before accounting for any synergies.

Dr Chris Richards, Apiam's Managing Director said "these acquisitions represent attractive entry points into strategic regions of NSW where increasing regional populations and household pet ownership have driven significant growth in animal numbers.

We see strong potential to use these locations as a base to launch our product and services such as our Best Mates and ProDairy programs through these regions, initiatives that are driving strong organic growth across our existing and recently acquired clinics.

Apiam's regional expansion strategy into targeted areas where we have identified strong veterinary market potential remains a key growth pillar for our Company as we continue our Accelerated Growth plans to increase pro-forma revenues to $300 million by FY24 and increase overall Group earnings margins."

Overview of acquired businesses

Singleton Veterinary Hospital is a two-clinic practice located in the regional townships of Singleton and nearby Branxton, NSW. The business services pets, livestock and exotic animals. It has experienced significant revenue growth in the companion animal segment in recent years and employs 19 FTE staff, including 8 veterinarians.

Singleton is located in the lower Hunter Valley region of NSW and is in working proximity to Apiam's existing Hunter Equine Centre and Quirindi clinic locations (74km and 149km respectively) enabling skillset, staff and support synergies in the region.

The Merimbula, Pambula & Eden Vet Clinics are a group of three veterinary clinics operated together in the South Coast region of NSW.

Due to the demographic nature of South Coast NSW, all three clinics are mixed animal clinics with a large companion animal focus. Together the clinics employ 6 vets and a total of 11 FTE staff.

Veterinary services in this area are highly fragmented, providing strong future growth opportunities.

The addition of 5 new mixed animal clinic will increase Apiam's mixed animal clinic presence in NSW to 9 clinics. The Company's NSW mixed animal clinic presence is expected to continue to increase in FY23 with several other attractive opportunities already identified.

Key acquisition terms

Settlement of the Acquisitions is expected to occur on 1 February 2023 with total consideration to be paid as $8.7 million in cash and $2.5 million in scrip.

The cash consideration will be funded via Company cash flow and Apiam's acquisition facility. Shares issued to the vendors will be subject to a minimum escrow period of 12-months, with 50% subject to an escrow period of 24-months.

Key personnel have entered into employment agreements with Apiam and are committed to contributing to the future growth performance of the Company.



About Apiam Animal Health Limited:

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) is comprised of Australia's leading Production Animal and Mixed Animal veterinary practices.

Apiam Animal Health incorporates over 150 highly experienced, industry leading veterinarians with expertise across the pig, dairy, feedlot, sheep, poultry, equine, and companion animal sectors, supported by an experienced administration, nursing, technical services and ancillary team.

Apiam Animal Health is fully vertically integrated, including having veterinary wholesale, diagnostics laboratories, custom vaccines, logistics, and other ancillary services.



Source:
Apiam Animal Health Limited



Contact:

Dr Chris Richards 
Managing Director
Apiam Animal Health Limited
E: chris@apiam.com.au

Catherine Ross
Investor Relations
E: catherine.ross@apiam.com.au
T: 0421 997 481

© ABN Newswire 2023
