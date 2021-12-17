Apiam Animal Health : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AHX

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

AHXAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

14/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 192,821 Chris Richards Chris Richards 83,126 Brian Scutt Brian Scutt 99,248 Matthew Brian White Matthew Brian White

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

The terms are found in the Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting and can be found at the following link:

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20191030/pdf/44b26qsbbp1srw.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

NA