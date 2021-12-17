Apiam Animal Health : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AHX
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
APIAM ANIMAL HEALTH LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
50604961024
1.3
ASX issuer code
AHX
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
17/12/2021
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
AHXAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
14/12/2021
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
192,821
Chris Richards
Chris Richards
83,126
Brian Scutt
Brian Scutt
99,248
Matthew Brian White
Matthew Brian White
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
The terms are found in the Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting and can be found at the following link:
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20191030/pdf/44b26qsbbp1srw.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
NA
Issue details
Number of +securities
495,756
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.