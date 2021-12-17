Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Apiam Animal Health Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AHX   AU000000AHX0

APIAM ANIMAL HEALTH LIMITED

(AHX)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apiam Animal Health : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AHX

12/17/2021 | 12:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

APIAM ANIMAL HEALTH LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday December 17, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

AHXAA

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

495,756

14/12/2021

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

APIAM ANIMAL HEALTH LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

50604961024

1.3

ASX issuer code

AHX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

AHXAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

14/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

192,821

Chris Richards

Chris Richards

83,126

Brian Scutt

Brian Scutt

99,248

Matthew Brian White

Matthew Brian White

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

The terms are found in the Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting and can be found at the following link:

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20191030/pdf/44b26qsbbp1srw.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

NA

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

495,756

For personal use only

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Apiam Animal Health Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 05:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about APIAM ANIMAL HEALTH LIMITED
12:29aAPIAM ANIMAL HEALTH : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AHX
PU
12/02APIAM ANIMAL HEALTH : Application for quotation of securities - AHX
PU
12/01APIAM ANIMAL HEALTH : Presentation at Shaw & Partners Investor Conference
PU
11/25Apiam Animal Health Limited entered into an agreement to acquire North Hill Veterinary ..
CI
11/25Apiam Animal Health Limited entered into an agreement to acquire Fraser Coast Veterinar..
CI
11/24Apiam Animal Health Acquires Queensland, New South Wales Clinics for $2.6 Million; Shar..
MT
11/24APIAM ANIMAL HEALTH : Managing Director's Address to the AGM
PU
11/19Apiam Animal Health Limited entered into an agreement to acquire Agnes Banks Equine Cli..
CI
11/18Apiam Animal Health Acquires New South Wales Horse Clinic for $3.5 Million
MT
11/16Apiam Animal Health's Distributor Gets US Regulatory Nod to Market Antimicrobial Techno..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 153 M 109 M 109 M
Net income 2022 7,82 M 5,60 M 5,60 M
Net Debt 2022 55,1 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 2,83%
Capitalization 121 M 87,3 M 86,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 327
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart APIAM ANIMAL HEALTH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Apiam Animal Health Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APIAM ANIMAL HEALTH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,88 AUD
Average target price 1,29 AUD
Spread / Average Target 46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Irwin Richards Managing Director & Executive Director
Matthew White Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Lancelot Vizard Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Brian Scutt Chief Operating Officer
Michael van Blommestein Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APIAM ANIMAL HEALTH LIMITED36.43%87
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION47.22%132 827
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.54.43%78 947
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-24.69%36 312
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS50.90%29 395
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-9.75%21 139