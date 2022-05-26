Apiam Animal Health : announces Capital Raising via Entitlement Offer

ASX RELEASE

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX: AHX)

Apiam to raise $20.25 million via Entitlement Offer to drive next phase of

accelerated growth strategy

Highlights

1 for 4.8 Entitlement Offer at $0.70 per Apiam share to raise $20.25 million

Firm underwriting commitment for total Entitlement Offer amount from Joint Lead Managers - Shaw & Partners Limited and Morgans Corporate Limited

Apiam's Managing Director has agreed to take up entitlement of ~ $4.5 million under the Entitlement Offer

$4.5 million under the Entitlement Offer Net proceeds will be used to support Apiam's accelerated acquisition strategy as well as debt repayment

Follows Apiam's recent agreement to acquire two high-growth Victorian veterinary clinics - Victorian Equine Group and Romsey Veterinary Surgery - for total consideration of $13.75 million

Bendigo, May 26, 2022 - Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX: AHX) (Apiam or the Company) is pleased to announce the launch of a 1 for 4.8 pro-ratanon-renounceable entitlement offer to Eligible Shareholders (Entitlement Offer), to raise up $20.25 million before costs. The new fully paid ordinary shares (New Entitlement Shares) to be issued pursuant to the Entitlement Offer will be offered at $0.70 per share (Offer Price). The Offer Price represents a 9.1% discount to the last traded price of $0.77 for the Company's shares on 25 May 2022, and an 10.6% discount to the 5-dayvolume-weighted average trading price (VWAP) of $0.783 for the Company's shares, for the period ending on 25 May 2022.

Dr Chris Richards, Apiam's Managing Director commented "we continue to advance our accelerated growth strategy and announced last week the acquisitions of Victorian Equine Group and Romsey Veterinary Surgery. We have also identified additional strategic opportunities within other fast-growingregional veterinary markets".

"Funds raised from the Entitlement Offer will support us to pursue our strategy to double our revenue base to more than $300 million by FY24 and execute on the next phase of growth opportunities we have identified".

Shaw and Partners Limited (ACN 003 221 583) (Shaws) and Morgans Corporate Limited (ACN 010 539

( Morgans ), have been jointly appointed as exclusive book-runners and underwriters to the Entitlement Offer. The Company, Shaws and Morgans have entered into an underwriting agreement (the Underwriting Agreement ), pursuant to which Shaws and Morgans (each an Underwriter and together the Underwriters ) will fully underwrite any shortfall in either the retail component (the Retail Entitlement Offer ) or the institutional component (the Institutional Entitlement Offer ) of the Entitlement Offer.

Apiam's Managing Director has agreed to take up an entitlement of ~$4.5 million under the Entitlement Offer.

The terms of the Underwriting Agreement are summarised on the following pages.